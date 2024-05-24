Key Takeaways Blacephalon and Stakataka Raid Hour on May 29, 2024

Increased five-star Raids during the event hour

Stock up on items and Raid Passes, coordinate with friends for maximum participation

Trainers, coming up Wednesday, May 29, 2024 will be the Blacephalon and Stakataka Raid Hour in Pokémon GO! This event will be a great time to go out and get yourself a couple of these Legendary Ultra Beasts. Quite like Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours are recurring weekly events that happen for only one hour of the week. This hour features an increased number of five-star Raids, so there should be plenty of opportunities for you to jump in and get yourself some powerful Pokémon.

For this Raid Hour, our highlight Pokémon are the Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakataka. The ones you see spawning depend on where you are on the world, with Blacephalon only spawning in the Western Hemisphere (the Americas, mostly), and Stakataka only spawning in the Eastern Hemisphere (Asia, most of Europe and Africa). Here is what these two look like, with Blacephalon first and Stakataka second:

Raid Hour Overview

Event Name : Blacephalon and Stakataka Raid Hour

: Blacephalon and Stakataka Raid Hour Date : Wednesday, May 29, 2024

: Wednesday, May 29, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Local Time

Featured Pokémon

Blacephalon : Only available in the Western Hemisphere

: Only available in the Western Hemisphere Stakataka: Only available in the Eastern Hemisphere

If you have friends abroad, you should consider picking up some Remote Raid Tickets so you can get the Pokémon that doesn't spawn in your area. There will be an increased number of them, so this is a great time to jump online and try to join some groups through Reddit or maybe Discord servers dedicated to raiding.

Event Details

Increased Raids: During the event hour, there will be an increased number of five-star raids.

Blacephalon and Stakataka are not available in their shiny forms. Normally, Raid Hour is a great opportunity to get some last-minute shinies if you still haven't gotten a shiny form of the Legendary you're hunting. However, since they have only just debuted in Pokémon GO, we are sure to have to wait for a while before we see the shiny versions of either of these Ultra Beasts.

How to Prepare for Raid Hours

Since raids coming with their own balls to catch the Legendary with, thankfully you will not have to worry about stocking up on PokeBalls because you won't be able to use them to begin with!

Stock Up on Items:

I recommend a stock of the following

25x Max Potions will be very handy, try and get some Potions and Super Potions so you don't have to use these on Pokémon with only small amounts of health missing.

20x Revives, so you can get your team back on their feet again and just keep raiding without pause throughout the hour.

As many Razz Berries, and especially Golden Razz Berries, as you can bear.

Check Raid Passes:

Ensure you have enough Raid Passes. I recommend parking near a Gym so you can spin its Photo Disc and pick up some more Raid Passes.

Consider purchasing Remote Raid Passes if planning to join raids from different locations. You will have a little more raids to use throughout the hour.

Coordinate with Friends:

Plan with friends and local groups to maximize participation.

If you have friends that you're planning on going out with for the hour, make sure you take advantage of Party Play! Party Play provides several advantages to trainers, some for combat and otherwise, as well as giving Trainers little sidequests to do to keep the hour fun and exciting.

Use social media or messaging apps to communicate raid locations and timings. I've gotten the most Legendary Pokémon by remote raiding through Discord communities. The one I personally recommend using for raiding is PoGO Raids - click here for an invitation to their Discord. This community is quite active and, as long as you're paying attention, you'll be able to join some parties and catch some Ultra Beasts pretty easily with them.

Research Counters:

Blacephalon (Fire/Ghost Type) : Effective Counters: Water, Dark, Rock, Ghost, and Ground-type Pokémon.

: Stakataka (Rock/Steel Type) : Effective Counters: Fighting, Ground, Water-type Pokémon.

: Check out our raid guides for both Stakataka and Blacephalon for the best-of-the-best party compositions and tips on how to take these Ultra Beasts down!

Check Local Weather:

Weather can boost certain types of Pokémon. Use this to your advantage to strengthen your counters. That said, catching these Pokémon is never worth putting yourself in harm's way. If the weather's bad, stay inside and Remote Raid instead. You will eventually be able to catch all the Pokémon in the game, as these Pokémon will definitely re-enter the 5-star rotation in due time.

During the Event

Arrive Early: Get to raid locations a few minutes before the event starts. This gives you some time to relax and set up your Parties before you start raiding.

Scout for the highest number of raid gyms. The best spot for a Raid Hour will be a place with plenty of Gyms that you can cycle through as you raid. Join Raids Efficiently: Join raids quickly and move to the next one to maximize the number of raids you can complete. Use Best Counters: Use Pokémon with high CP and effective moves against Blacephalon and Stakataka. Our raid guides for both Pokémon will include the best Pokémon to use for either encounter, so consider checking those out! Remote Raids: Join remote raids if you have Remote Raid Passes, especially if coordinating with friends in different locations. This is the safest way to raid if you live in an area experiencing outrageous amounts of distasteful weather through the event.

Post-Raid Hour

Heal Your Team: Use potions and revives to heal your Pokémon for any remaining raids. You're really going to want to do this quickly, as raid parties in certain areas of the world can fill up quickly. If you can, have a second party of Pokémon ready to go just to keep up. Catch and Evaluate: Ensure you catch Blacephalon and Stakataka and don't accidentally run away from the encounter. I'm ashamed to admit I've done this as a newer player.

Check IVs to evaluate if they are worth powering up. Not all of these guys will be worth keeping, but you should hang on to the ones with high IVs and a good moveset, to save on having to use TMs.

Additional Information

Trading: Consider trading with friends after the event to get the other region's Ultra Beast. These will be expensive trades, but worth it if you didn't get the chance to catch the other Ultra Beast. Reddit is a great resource for finding people to trade with.