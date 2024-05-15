Key Takeaways Bounsweet Community Day on May 19, 2024, offers enhanced gameplay, exclusive bonuses, and special Incense and Lure Module durations.

Evolve Steenee during or up to five hours post-event for a Tsareena with High Jump Kick. Photobombs and PokéStop showcases.

Look out for Shiny Bounsweet, enjoy four-star raids, themed Field Research, Special Research Story, sales on stickers and in-game bundles.

Pokémon GO's Bounsweet Community Day is set for Sunday, May 19, 2024, offering trainers three hours of enhanced gameplay, special features, and exclusive bonuses. The event will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time, spotlighting Bounsweet, the Fruit Pokémon.

Event Bonuses

Bonus Type Details Increased Spawns Bounsweet will appear more frequently in the wild. Egg Hatch Distance 1/4 distance required for hatching eggs. Incense Duration 3-hour duration (excludes Daily Adventure Incense). Lure Module Duration 3-hour duration (excludes Golden Lure Modules). Catch Candy Double the amount typically received. Chance for Candy XL Doubled chances when catching Pokémon. Special Trades An additional trade allowed (two total for the day). Stardust for Trades 50% reduction in cost.

Note: Extended bonuses for trades and additional trades are available from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Special Features

Exclusive Attack : Evolve Steenee (Bounsweet’s Evolution) during or up to five hours post-event to obtain a Tsareena that knows the Charged Attack High Jump Kick , which has significant power both in Trainer Battles and against Gyms and Raids.

: Evolve Steenee (Bounsweet’s Evolution) during or up to five hours post-event to obtain a Tsareena that knows the Charged Attack , which has significant power both in Trainer Battles and against Gyms and Raids. Photobombs : Engage with AR photography to potentially get photobombed by Bounsweet.

: Engage with AR photography to potentially get photobombed by Bounsweet. PokéStop Showcases: Certain PokéStops will feature unique displays related to Bounsweet Community Day.

Spawns and Shinies

Shiny Bounsweet Debut: Look out for the shiny version of Bounsweet, which will have an increased appearance rate during this event.

Raids and Post-Event Activities

Four-Star Raids: From 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Steenee will appear in four-star raids. Successful completion of these raids will cause Bounsweet to spawn around the Gym for 30 minutes. Note that Remote Raid Passes are not usable for these raids.

Research Opportunities

Field Research : Themed tasks focusing on catching Bounsweet will offer rewards like additional encounters with Bounsweet, Stardust, and Great Balls.

: Themed tasks focusing on catching Bounsweet will offer rewards like additional encounters with Bounsweet, Stardust, and Great Balls. Special Research Story: Available for $1.00, this research provides a unique narrative experience centered on Bounsweet, offering exclusive rewards.

Sales and Special Offers

Stickers : Event-themed stickers are available through spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, or purchasing them in the in-game shop.

: Event-themed stickers are available through spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, or purchasing them in the in-game shop. In-Game Bundles : Ultra Community Day Box ($4.99): Includes ten Ultra Balls, an Elite Charged TM, and a Special Research Story ticket. 1,350 PokéCoins Bundle : 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, an Elite Charged TM, and five Lucky Eggs. 480 PokéCoins Bundle : 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense, three Super Incubators, and one Lure Module.

:

Strategy Tips

Preparation: Ensure your item bag is cleared out to make room for new Poké Balls, berries, and other items. Charge your device, or bring a power bank. Incubators and Eggs: Utilize the reduced hatch distance by incubating eggs before the event starts. Catch Strategy: Use berries to increase your catch rates and candy yields, especially when encountering a Shiny Bounsweet. Post-Event Raids: Plan to stay around after the main event to participate in the four-star raids for extra bonuses.

This guide should help you maximize your experience during the Bounsweet Community Day. Have fun, and happy hunting!