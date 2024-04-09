Key Takeaways Engage in the Bug Out 2024 celebration featuring Shiny Pokémon and XP bonuses.

Encounter Bug-type Pokémon like Caterpie, Weedle, and Shuckle in increased spawns.

Participate in raids, including a Mega Heracross debut, and complete Field Research tasks for rewards.

Hello, Trainers!

Join fellow Trainers worldwide in the Bug Out 2024 event, a buzzing celebration dedicated to all things Bug-type! From increased spawns to special bonuses, this event will surely add excitement your Pokémon GO adventures. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of it.

Event Details

Starts : Friday, April 12, at 10:00 AM Local Time

: Friday, April 12, at 10:00 AM Local Time Ends: Wednesday, April 17, at 8:00 PM Local Time

Bonuses

Enjoy a range of bonuses throughout the event, perfect for boosting your gameplay:

Bonus Details XP for Catches 2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better Increased Candy Increased Candy for Nice Throws or better Increased Candy XL (Lvl 31+ Trainers) Increased Candy XL for Nice Throws or better Shiny Opportunities Increased chance to encounter Shiny Combee and Shiny Burmy

Features

PokéStop Showcases: Discover event-themed Pokémon at various PokéStops during the event.

Spawns

The wild will be teeming with Bug-type Pokémon, including several Shiny possibilities:

Pokémon Shiny Available Caterpie Yes Weedle Yes Shuckle Yes Wurmple Yes Kricketot Yes Combee Yes Sewaddle No Dwebble Yes Nincada Yes (Rare) Cutiefly Yes (Rare)

Raids

Participate in raids to encounter more Bug-type Pokémon, including the debut of Mega Heracross in Pokémon GO. You're definitely going to want to get your hands on one!

1-Star Raids:

Pokémon Shiny Available Pineco Yes Shuckle Yes Nincada Yes Skorupi Yes

3-Star Raids:

Pokémon Shiny Available Beedrill Yes Pinsir Yes Kleavor Yes

5-Star Raids:

Pokémon Shiny Available Tapu Bulu Yes

Mega Raids:

Pokémon Availability Shiny Available Mega Charizard X Until April 13, 10 AM Yes Mega Heracross From April 13, 10 AM Yes

Research

Complete Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges for rewards including encounters and Mega Energy for certain Bug-type Pokémon. More details about this should be announced when the event goes live.

Shiny Pokémon

Shiny Combee and Shiny Burmy will have increased encounter rates, with the unique evolutionary paths of Combee into Vespiquen (female only) and Burmy into Wormadam (female) or Mothim (male).

Sales

New avatar items inspired by Burmy and Combee will be available in the in-game shop:

Burmy Earrings (Plant, Sandy, Trash Cloaks)

Male and Female Combee Bags

These items will remain available even after the event concludes.

Prepare your Poké Balls and set your sights on these buzzing creatures. Bug Out 2024 promises to be an unmissable event for Pokémon GO enthusiasts eager to expand their collections and experience the world of Bug-type Pokémon like never before!