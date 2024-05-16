Key Takeaways Catch Cup events have specific CP limits and eligibility rules based on the World of Wonders Season catches.

Helpful Pokémon and movesets are provided for the Little Edition and Great League Edition of the Catch Cup.

Engage in team-building, understand type advantages, and manage shields wisely to succeed in these competitive events.

Pokémon GO's Battle League is hosting two exciting competitive events: the Catch Cup: Little Edition and the Catch Cup: Great League Edition. Both events fall under the World of Wonders Season and offer trainers unique challenges and rewards. Here’s everything you need to know to participate and excel in these competitions.

Event Schedule

Start Date: Friday, May 17, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT (1:00 PM PT)

Friday, May 17, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT (1:00 PM PT) End Date: Friday, May 24, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT (1:00 PM PT)

Event Details

Catch Cup: Little Edition

CP Limit: 500 CP or below

500 CP or below Eligibility: Only Pokémon caught during the World of Wonders Season are allowed. Eligible Pokémon must have been caught between March 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM, and June 1, 2024, at 9:59 AM local time.

Catch Cup: Great League Edition

CP Limit: 1,500 CP or below

1,500 CP or below Eligibility: Only Pokémon caught during the World of Wonders Season are allowed. Eligible Pokémon must have been caught between March 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM, and June 1, 2024, at 9:59 AM local time.

Best Pokémon to Use For Catch Cup

Below are tables listing some effective Pokémon choices and recommended movesets for each of the two leagues specified in the Pokémon GO Catch Cups: the Little Edition and the Great League Edition. These suggestions aim to balance type coverage and battle effectiveness.

Remember, only the Pokémon you have caught during the World of Wonders season will be allowed!

Catch Cup: Little Edition (500 CP Limit)

Pokémon Type Fast Move Charge Move Bronzor Steel/Psychic Confusion Psyshock Cottonee Grass/Fairy Charm Seed Bomb Deino Dark/Dragon Dragon Breath Body Slam Shellder Water Ice Shard Icy Wind Vulpix Fire Quick Attack Weather Ball

Catch Cup: Great League Edition (1,500 CP Limit)

Pokémon Type Fast Move Charge Move Azumarill Water/Fairy Bubble Ice Beam, Play Rough Skarmory Steel/Flying Air Slash Sky Attack, Flash Cannon Galarian Stunfisk Ground/Steel Mud Shot Rock Slide, Earthquake Medicham Fighting/Psychic Counter Power-Up Punch, Ice Punch Alolan Marowak Fire/Ghost Fire Spin Shadow Bone, Bone Club

Special Rewards

Stardust Bonus: Trainers will receive 4× Stardust from win rewards during the event period. Please note that this bonus does not apply to the end of set rewards.

Related Pokémon GO: How to Get Stardust Stardust in Pokémon GO is a precious resource with multifaceted uses that can significantly bolster your gameplay.

Strategies for Success

Team Building

Assess Your Collection: Check your recent catches to find Pokémon that meet the CP criteria for each cup. Prioritize those with strong base stats or beneficial typing against common threats.

Check your recent catches to find Pokémon that meet the CP criteria for each cup. Prioritize those with strong base stats or beneficial typing against common threats. Optimize Movesets: Ensure your Pokémon are equipped with their most effective movesets for battling. TMs can be used to change moves if needed.

Battle Tips

Understand Type Advantages: Familiarize yourself with type strengths and weaknesses. This knowledge can turn the tide in close matchups.

Familiarize yourself with type strengths and weaknesses. This knowledge can turn the tide in close matchups. Manage Shields Wisely: Shielding at the right time can preserve key Pokémon in your lineup for dealing with specific threats.

Shielding at the right time can preserve key Pokémon in your lineup for dealing with specific threats. Practice Makes Perfect: Engage in practice battles with friends to test out your team compositions and adjust strategies as needed.

The Catch Cup: Little Edition and Catch Cup: Great League Edition offer a unique challenge by limiting the CP of Pokémon and requiring recent catches. This format tests trainers' ability to adapt and optimize with a limited selection. By preparing accordingly and employing strategic thinking during battles, you can maximize your chances of success and enjoy the competitive spirit of these special events.