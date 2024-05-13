Key Takeaways Masterwork Research offers valuable rewards, including the rare Master Ball.

Event bonuses provide XP and Stardust boosts, enhancing gameplay benefits.

To maximize benefits, plan daily playtime, utilize the Master Ball strategically, and collaborate with other Trainers.

Pokémon GO's Catching Wonders event is a limited-time celebration that brings exciting challenges and rewards for Trainers worldwide. From earning a Master Ball to scoring massive XP and Stardust, this event is packed with opportunities to boost your gameplay. Here’s your comprehensive guide to make the most out of the event starting Tuesday, May 14, 2024, and running until Sunday, May 19, 2024.

While the event is timed, the Masterwork Research is not!

Catching Wonders Event Overview

Dates and Times:

Starts: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time Ends: Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 8:00 PM Local Time

Key Features of Catching Wonders

Masterwork Research For the first time since its introduction, the Master Ball returns as a reward in the free Masterwork Research. Completing this special research quest will not only reward you with a Master Ball but also other valuable items such as Stardust, XP, Berries, and encounters with Pokémon.

Note: This Masterwork Research does not expire and can be completed at your own pace. Event Bonuses XP Boosts: Earn 10× XP for your first Pokémon catch and the first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day.

Earn 10× XP for your first Pokémon catch and the first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day. Stardust Boosts: Receive 5× Stardust for your first catch of the day, significantly boosting your resources for powering up and evolving your Pokémon. Field Research Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available throughout the event duration. These tasks are designed to be thematic with the event and offer rewards such as additional Stardust, XP, and a variety of Poké Balls (Poké Ball, Great Ball, and Ultra Ball).

Related Pokémon GO: XP Grinding Guide Let's break down the comprehensive ways to grind XP in Pokémon GO, making it easier for players to level up.

Strategies for Maximizing Event Benefits

1. Planning Your Playtime

First Catches and Spins: Plan to log in daily after the event starts each day to take advantage of the first catch and spin bonuses. These are quick wins that will massively boost your XP and Stardust.

Plan to log in daily after the event starts each day to take advantage of the first catch and spin bonuses. These are quick wins that will massively boost your XP and Stardust. Consistent Engagement: Engage consistently throughout the event period to complete as many Field Research tasks as possible. This will maximize your rewards and chances to encounter rare Pokémon.

2. Masterwork Research Approach

Long-Term Strategy: Since the Masterwork Research does not expire, plan a long-term strategy to complete it. Prioritize tasks that can be completed alongside your daily routine to avoid burnout.

Since the Masterwork Research does not expire, plan a long-term strategy to complete it. Prioritize tasks that can be completed alongside your daily routine to avoid burnout. Master Ball Usage: Be strategic about using your Master Ball; it’s extremely rare and should be saved for capturing a Legendary or a particularly elusive Pokémon.

3. Community Collaboration

Join Local Groups: Participate in community groups or online forums to share tips and coordinate playing times. This can help in completing more challenging tasks that might require group raids or battles.

Participate in community groups or online forums to share tips and coordinate playing times. This can help in completing more challenging tasks that might require group raids or battles. Event Meetups: If possible, organize or join a meetup to make the most of the event spawns and bonuses. Playing in groups increases the fun and efficiency of your gameplay, especially during a limited-time event.

Related Pokémon GO: All Poké Balls This guide will navigate through the diverse array of Poké Balls in Pokémon GO.

What is a Master Ball?

In Pokémon GO, the Master Ball is a highly valuable item that guarantees the capture of any Pokémon with a single throw. It is the most powerful type of Poké Ball available in the Pokémon universe and is designed to succeed without fail, ensuring that the Pokémon does not escape.

As of recently, the Master Ball had not yet been regularly available in Pokémon GO, making its inclusion in events or special research exceptionally rare and highly anticipated by players. In traditional Pokémon games, the Master Ball is typically saved for capturing Legendary or Mythical Pokémon, due to its perfect capture rate. Players in Pokémon GO would likely use it under similar circumstances, especially for those rare and hard-to-catch Pokémon that appear during special events or in high-level raids.

How to Use a Master Ball Effectively

Legendary Pokémon: These Pokémon are usually encountered in raids and can be extremely difficult to catch. Using a Master Ball ensures you don't miss out on adding a Legendary Pokémon to your collection, especially if it's a rare one that doesn't appear often. Shiny Pokémon: If you encounter a Shiny Pokémon, particularly a rare or Legendary Shiny, using a Master Ball could be wise to ensure it doesn’t escape, especially if it's a Pokémon with a high escape rate. Highly Elusive and Rare Pokémon: For extremely rare Pokémon that appear unexpectedly and have high escape rates, a Master Ball can secure your catch without risk.

If you've not caught one of the Galarian birds, the Master Ball is a great way to do so. However, don't waste it on a Galarian bird with poor IVs as you will always have the chance to be able to catch one later. If you play regularly and use your daily incenses every day, you should see them pop up on your screen from time to time.

Other Tips for Master Ball Use

Save for the Right Moment : Since Master Balls are so rare, it’s important to save them for truly special occasions. Evaluate the rarity and your desire for the Pokémon in question before using your Master Ball.

: Since Master Balls are so rare, it’s important to save them for truly special occasions. Evaluate the rarity and your desire for the Pokémon in question before using your Master Ball. Backup Plan: Before using a Master Ball, always try using other high-efficacy Poké Balls like Ultra Balls or specialized balls depending on the situation. Save the Master Ball as a last resort unless the Pokémon is of significant importance and you're at risk of losing it.

The Catching Wonders event in Pokémon GO is a fantastic opportunity to advance significantly in the game by utilizing the special bonuses and completing the Masterwork Research. Prepare ahead, engage daily, and collaborate with fellow Trainers to capture the full spectrum of what this event has to offer. Don't forget to think strategically about when to use your Master Ball, as it’s a key highlight of this event. Enjoy the thrill of the hunt and happy catching!