Key Takeaways
- Celesteela enters 5-star raids, available in the Southern Hemisphere from April 4-12, 2024.
- Celesteela is a Flying/Steel type with weaknesses to Electric and Fire moves.
- Can be beaten with 3-5 trainers using recommended counters; consider Shadows for extra damage.
Welcome, Trainers!
Celesteela will soon enter the 5-star raid rotation. It will be available only in the Southern Hemisphere from Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time until Friday, April 12, 2024.
You can catch Celesteela at the following CP ranges:
- Level 20: 1694–1772 CP
- Level 25 with weather boost: 2117–2216 CP
Celesteela will be available in both shiny and normal variations! Here is what it looks like:
Typing
Celesteela is a Flying and Steel-type Pokemon, which gives it weakness to Electric and Fire-type moves. Since both types do the same amount of damage to Celesteela, we can freely choose among our Electric and Fire-type Pokémon without worrying too much about damage variance.
Boosts
Celesteela will be weather boosted by Windy or Snowy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.
Celesteela a is not currently duo-able, however the amount of Trainers you should need to defeat it won't be too many. With great counters, you can get away with 3-5 Trainers in a raid team and reliably take Celesteela down. If you don't have amazing counters in general, consider taking between 6-8 Trainers, just so that you can consistently bring it down and catch it. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.
Recommended Party
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Normal
- Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge
- Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge
- Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge
- Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn
- Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower
Legendary
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
- Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge
- Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt
- Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Thundurus with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm
- Ho-oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Fire Punch
Mega
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge
- Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower
- Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon