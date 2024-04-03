Key Takeaways Celesteela enters 5-star raids, available in the Southern Hemisphere from April 4-12, 2024.

Celesteela is a Flying/Steel type with weaknesses to Electric and Fire moves.

Can be beaten with 3-5 trainers using recommended counters; consider Shadows for extra damage.

Welcome, Trainers!

Celesteela will soon enter the 5-star raid rotation. It will be available only in the Southern Hemisphere from Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time until Friday, April 12, 2024.

You can catch Celesteela at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1694–1772 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2117–2216 CP

Celesteela will be available in both shiny and normal variations! Here is what it looks like:

Typing

Celesteela is a Flying and Steel-type Pokemon, which gives it weakness to Electric and Fire-type moves. Since both types do the same amount of damage to Celesteela, we can freely choose among our Electric and Fire-type Pokémon without worrying too much about damage variance.

Boosts

Celesteela will be weather boosted by Windy or Snowy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Celesteela a is not currently duo-able, however the amount of Trainers you should need to defeat it won't be too many. With great counters, you can get away with 3-5 Trainers in a raid team and reliably take Celesteela down. If you don't have amazing counters in general, consider taking between 6-8 Trainers, just so that you can consistently bring it down and catch it. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Legendary

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Thundurus with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

Ho-oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire

Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Groudon with Mud Shot and Fire Punch

Mega

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon