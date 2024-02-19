Key Takeaways Buddy Pokémon in Pokémon GO earn Candy as you walk together, with different perks based on the friendship level.

Choose your Buddy based on goals like Pokémon rarity, battling needs, or personal preference.

Level up Buddy Pokémon by earning Affection Hearts through activities like walking, feeding, battling, and more.

Welcome, Trainers!

In Pokémon GO, a Buddy Pokémon is a feature that allows you to choose one of your Pokémon to accompany you on your journey. Your Buddy Pokémon will appear alongside your Trainer avatar on your profile screen and earn Candy for their species as you walk together.

Here's a breakdown of how Buddy Pokémon work and their various benefits:

Choosing Your Buddy: You can select any Pokémon from your collection to be your Buddy. Simply tap on your Trainer icon, then select the "Buddy" tab to choose your companion. Earning Candy: As you walk a certain distance with your Buddy Pokémon, you'll earn Candy specific to that Pokémon's species. The distance required varies depending on the Pokémon species, ranging from 1 km to 20 km per Candy. Buddy Levels: Buddy Pokémon have different levels of friendship, ranging from Good Buddy to Best Buddy. As you spend time with your Buddy, their friendship level increases, unlocking various bonuses and perks along the way. Buddy Perks: Each friendship level with your Buddy Pokémon comes with its own set of perks, including increased effectiveness in battles, faster earning of Candy, and even the ability to find Souvenirs from your adventures together. Swap Your Buddy: You can switch your Buddy Pokémon at any time by selecting a different Pokémon from your collection. Keep in mind that progress towards earning Candy is specific to each individual Pokémon, so swapping Buddies will reset your progress towards earning Candy for the previous Buddy.

Buddy Pokémon add an extra layer of interaction and engagement to the Pokémon GO experience, encouraging Trainers to bond with their favourite Pokémon while also providing valuable rewards along the way. Whether you're looking to power up your Pokémon for battles or simply enjoy the company of your favourite creature, Buddy Pokémon offer a fun and rewarding feature in Pokémon GO. In this guide, we will teach you not only how to level up your Buddy, but everything you need to know in order to take full advantage of this in-game system!

Choosing Your Buddy Pokemon

Choosing your Buddy Pokémon in Pokémon GO depends on your current goals and priorities within the game. Here are some factors to consider when selecting your Buddy Pokémon:

Pokémon Rarity: If you're aiming to evolve or power up a rare Pokémon that requires a lot of Candy, such as a Legendary or a Pokémon with a limited availability, it's wise to choose that Pokémon as your Buddy. Walking with it will help you accumulate Candy more quickly.

Battling Needs: If you're focused on improving your battle team for raids, Gym battles, or Trainer Battles, consider selecting a Pokémon that needs Candy to power up or evolve and that is relevant to your battle strategy. This might include strong attackers, defenders, or Pokémon with useful movesets.

Pokédex Completion: If you're working towards completing your Pokédex, selecting Pokémon that you still need to evolve or ones that have multiple evolutions can be beneficial. Walking with these Pokémon will help you accumulate the Candy necessary for their evolution.

Buddy Perks: Keep in mind the perks associated with different Buddy levels. For example, certain Buddies may provide bonuses in battles, such as increased attack power or the chance to find Souvenirs. Consider which perks align with your current gameplay objectives.

Personal Preference: Ultimately, it's important to choose a Buddy Pokémon that you enjoy spending time with. Whether it's your favorite Pokémon from the main series games, a rare shiny Pokémon you're proud to have caught, or simply a Pokémon you find adorable, selecting a Buddy that brings you joy can enhance your overall Pokémon GO experience.

Remember that you can change your Buddy Pokémon at any time, so feel free to switch between different Pokémon based on your evolving goals and priorities in the game.

Unfortunately, not all Buddies will sit on your shoulder. Most Buddies will stand beside your avatar. However, Eevees, Pidgeys, and Weedles will all sit on your shoulder!

How to Choose and Swap Your Buddy

To choose your Buddy, follow these directions:

Tap on the photo of your trainer avatar in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen. Tap on the Menu button. Tap on the Buddy option found between Journal and Customize. Tap on the Pokémon you choose as your Buddy.

To swap your Buddy, follow these directions:

Go to your buddy's Buddy Profile screen. Tap the Swap Buddies button at the bottom.

You can also go to the Buddy History page, and tap the Swap Buddies button on the page with the Pokemon you'd like to have as your buddy instead. You can only swap 20 times a day.

All Buddy Levels and Bonuses

Buddy Level Affection Hearts Needed Bonuses Good Buddy 1 Heart Readable Buddy mood.

Pokemon follows you on the map after it is fully fed. Great Buddy 70 Hearts Buddy may assist you in catching Pokemon (there will be a little cutscene when this happens)

Buddy will give you presents, which contain items that can help you in regular gameplay, like Potions (not Souvenirs). Ultra Buddy 150 Hearts Your Buddy can Find Locations (these will be PokeStops) that will grant extra items when you spin them.

Your Buddy will bring you Souvenirs. These are collectable vanity items and serve no gameplay purpose outside of completing a challenge. Best Buddy 300 Hearts Buddy will sport a Best Buddy Ribbon to show off.

Your Best Buddy gets a great CP boost in combat.

How to Level Up Buddy Pokémon

Your Buddy level can go up a total of four times, starting from Good Buddy and ending with Best Buddy. Each friendship level is dependent on the amount of Affection Hearts you have with your Buddy, and not how much time your Buddy has been your Buddy necessarily. Instead, this mechanic almost entirely ignores passive time and focuses entirely on how much you interact with your Pokémon.

You can earn up to 13 Hearts a day to increase your Buddy's friendship level, without any bonuses. Additionally, if you manage to get your Buddy Excited, you can earn an additional 18 for a total of 31 Hearts in a day (this includes the bonuses). With some luck, and you keeping on top of this every day, you could potentially have a Best Buddy in as few as 10 days.

Here are all the activities you can do that will collect Affection Hearts.

Action Description Maximum Affection Hearts Rewarded Per Day Walk Together Walk a minimum of 2km to get a heart. 6 Hearts Give Treats In order to get Hearts for this, your Buddy's meter needs to be depleted to 0. Filling it to full again will give you an additional Heart. 6 Hearts Play Together Tap your buddy and pet them with your finger for a few seconds. They will eventually jump around, signalling that you have gotten a Heart. 2 Hearts Battle Together You can fight in Gyms, Raids, Team GO Rocket, or Trainer Battle fights with your Buddy. Your Buddy does not actually have to participate in combat to earn the bonuses. 6 Hearts Take a Snapshot Take pictures of your Buddy. 2 Hearts Visit a New Place Visit a PokeStop or Gym that you have never visited before. 2 Hearts Bonuses: Gift/Souvenir (Random)

Interesting Locations (Random)

Sleep (Ideally not Random) If you are lucky, you can get bonus Hearts from Gifts or Souvenirs your Buddy brings you.

Ultra Buddies can earn another bonus Heart. They will sometimes approach PokeStops. Spin that Stop, and you may recieve a special item in addition to a free Heart.

Sleep using Pokémon GO Plus + to track your sleep. Gift: 2 Hearts

Location: 1 Heart

Sleep: 3 Hearts

The distance you have to walk with your Buddy for a Heart is shortened if your Buddy is Excited.

How to Earn Affections Hearts By Sleeping

In order to get any additional bonus hearts, you can use the Pokémon GO Plus + to earn an additional 3 Hearts per day. You can turn this setting on by following these directions:

In the Map View, tap the Main Menu button. At the top right, tap the Settings button. Tap Connected Devices and Services. Tap Accessory Devices. Scroll until you see Sleep Data. Tap the toggle next to Share Sleep Data with Pokémon GO.

From there, you simply need to set the time of day you would like to recieve your sleep rewards. When you go to sleep at night, start a sleep session by simply holding down the Main Button on Pokémon GO Plus + until the indicator light flashes, and you hear a lullaby.

How to Get Your Buddy Excited

Each action you do with your Buddy has a hidden point value that contributes to your Buddy's excitement level. We have this information available to us thanks to a Twitter (recently known as X) user @7eveen_, whose account I could not find. It is now immortalized as a screenshot at Pokemon Go Hub.

Actions Points Visiting a new Gym/PokeStop 1 Walk 2 km 3 Feed 1 Play 1 Battle 1 Take a Snapshot 1 Open a souvenir/present 3 Visit a location found by your Buddy 3

You will need 32 points per day to reach Excited. Each Activity you do has a 30 minute cooldown, except for walking. You need to do these activities three times per day, as you can earn 14 Points from completing all of them.

Additional Tips

You can swap up to 20 Pokémon per day .

. You only need your buddy in the line up for the battle. Your buddy does not even need to complete the battle to get a heart, so you can quit as soon as the battle starts, or just don't pull out your buddy.

to get a heart, so you can quit as soon as the battle starts, or just don't pull out your buddy. Souvenirs are just for fun, they don't do anything.