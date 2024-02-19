Key Takeaways Catch Cresselia during its raid hours on February 20th and 24th to get Grass Knot.

Encounter Cresselia at CP ranges of 1555-1633 at level 20 and 1944-2041 at level 25 with weather boost.

Prioritize Steel- and Dark-types for Cresselia raids; consider using shadows for extra damage.

Greetings, Trainers!

Cresselia is the second half of the Lunar Duo Pokémon (the other being Darkrai), and is a 5-star raid in Pokémon GO. Cresselia will be around first from February 20, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to February 21, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, and then will return for February 26, 2024, at 10:00 am local time until March 1, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, alongside Heatran.

Cresselia will have its raid hours on February 20th and 24th, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. If you catch it during its raid hours, it will know Grass Knot. You cannot catch or teach Cresselia to learn Grass Knot if it was caught outside this raid hour.

Pokémon GO: Full Guide

You can encounter Cresselia at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1555-1633 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 1944-2041 CP

Cresselia will be released in its shiny and normal variations. This is what it looks like:

Typing

Cresselia is a Psychic-type Pokémon and, as such, it has weaknesses to Bug-, Ghost-, and Dark-type moves. It is only resistant to Fighting and Psychic moves, so that gives us a lot of Pokémon that we can work with! If possible, we should prioritize Pokémon that are Steel- and Dark-types, as they will take the least amount of damage from Cresselia's Psychic attacks.

Boosts

Cresselia is boosted by Windy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

If you have high-level counters and a Trainer friend with high-level counters as well, you can duo Cresselia. It is not a very difficult raid to complete. However, for the sake of getting this done quickly, we recommend you go out with at least 3 Trainers to tackle these raids. If you do not have high level counters, and neither do any of your friends, consider going with at least 6 Trainers. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs and advantages you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Cursola with Hex and Shadow Ball

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Gholdengo with Hex and Shadow Ball

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Legendary

Rayquaza (Mega) with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin Forme) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Mega

Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse