Key Takeaways Change up Pokéball throw styles to increase catch rate

Keep an eye out for Pokémon with low catch rates

Collaboration and sharing with fellow trainers can aid in Ditto hunting.

Hello, Trainers!

The elusive Ditto continues to baffle Pokémon GO trainers with its unique ability to disguise itself as other Pokémon. Known for its shapeshifting antics, Ditto can be quite the trickster to catch. But fear not, dear trainer, for this guide is your beacon in the fog, your compass in the maze of Ditto hunting. Let's unravel the mystery together, shall we?

Current Ditto Disguises: March 2024

Ditto, the master of masquerades, has chosen a new ensemble of Pokémon disguises. Keep your Pokéballs ready when you encounter these Pokémon, for one of them might just be the Ditto you've been searching for:

Oddish

Koffing

Rhyhorn

Goldeen

Spinarak

Numel

Bidoof

Gothita

Solosis

Bergmite

Stufful

Remember, appearances can be deceiving in the world of Pokémon GO. Each encounter with these Pokémon could lead to the exhilarating reveal of Ditto!

How to Catch Shiny Ditto

Since the Season of Mischief, trainers have had the rare chance to encounter Shiny Dittos. But here's a twist in the tale - encountering a Shiny version of a Pokémon that Ditto is known to disguise as does not guarantee a Ditto transformation. In simpler terms, a Shiny Grimer will remain like a Shiny Grimer, not a Ditto in disguise.

However, there's still hope. When you come across a non-Shiny Pokémon from Ditto's disguise list, it might just transform into a Shiny Ditto upon capture. The thrill of the hunt has never been more dazzling!

The Ditto FAQ: Your Burning Questions Answered

How to Spot a Ditto?

Ditto is a master of disguise, hiding in plain sight as other Pokémon. The only way to unveil its true form is to catch the Pokémon it's impersonating. After capture, an animation will reveal whether you've caught the elusive Ditto - it's pretty much the exact same reveal animation as that of Zorua.

Any Tips for Ditto Hunters?

While Ditto does its best to blend in, it's not perfect. If a typically easy-to-catch Pokémon is playing hard to get, you might be dealing with a Ditto. Ditto adopts the appearance but not the catch rate of its disguise, making it a tad trickier to catch.

Collaboration is key in the Ditto hunt. Share sightings with fellow trainers, as Ditto disguises are consistent for all players in the vicinity.

Is Ditto Good in Battle?

Ditto's unique ability to mimic an opponent's Pokémon, including their moves and stats, does not extend to HP, making it a fragile contender in battles. While not the strongest fighter, Ditto's rarity and the challenge of catching it make it a prized possession for collectors and a milestone for trainers completing Special Research tasks.

In conclusion, catching Ditto in Pokémon GO requires patience, vigilance, and a touch of luck. Keep this guide handy as you venture out, and may your catch odds be ever in your favor. Happy hunting, trainers!