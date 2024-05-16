Key Takeaways Earn 20 PokéCoins daily by completing specific tasks with the Daily PokéCoin Field Research Ticket.

Purchase the ticket before May 16, 2024, and plan daily activities to optimize earnings.

Manage tasks efficiently to ensure you always have an open slot for the next day's task.

Pokémon GO is offering a special ticketed event called the Daily PokéCoin Field Research Ticket, allowing players to earn extra PokéCoins by completing daily Field Research tasks. This event is a great opportunity for Trainers to boost their in-game currency while engaging in everyday Pokémon-catching activities. Below, you'll find all the essential details to make the most out of this event.

Event Duration

Starts : Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 12:00 AM Local Time

: Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 12:00 AM Local Time Ends: Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 11:59 PM Local Time

Ticket Purchase

Availability : The Daily PokéCoin Field Research Ticket must be purchased before May 16, 2024.

: The Daily PokéCoin Field Research Ticket must be purchased before May 16, 2024. Restrictions: This ticket is not available to all Trainers. Please check in the game's shop to see if it is available for you.

All Daily PokéCoin Field Research Tasks

To participate in the Daily PokéCoin event, you must have purchased the ticket and ensure that you have no more than three Field Research tasks at the time of your first login each day. Upon logging in, you will receive one of the following tasks that will award 20 PokéCoins upon completion:

Catch 5 Pokémon Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon Make 3 Great Throws Walk 1 km Transfer 10 Pokémon Power up Pokémon 3 times

How to Prepare

Prepare the Night Before : Ensure you have no more than three Field Research tasks the night before each day of the event. This preparation allows you to receive the daily PokéCoin task upon your first login.

: Ensure you have no more than three Field Research tasks the night before each day of the event. This preparation allows you to receive the daily PokéCoin task upon your first login. Plan Your Activities : Some tasks, like walking 1 km or making 3 Great Throws, can be planned to coincide with your daily routines or during other in-game events to maximize efficiency.

: Some tasks, like walking 1 km or making 3 Great Throws, can be planned to coincide with your daily routines or during other in-game events to maximize efficiency. Daily Login : Make sure to log in every day during the event to receive a new Field Research task and collect your 20 PokéCoins.

: Make sure to log in every day during the event to receive a new Field Research task and collect your 20 PokéCoins. Task Management: Prioritize completing the Daily PokéCoin Field Research task as soon as possible each day to ensure you always have a slot open for the next day’s task.

The Daily PokéCoin Field Research Ticket is a valuable opportunity for dedicated Trainers looking to earn additional PokéCoins. By following these tips and managing your Field Research tasks effectively, you can maximize your earnings and enjoy two weeks of rewarding gameplay in Pokémon GO. Don't forget to purchase your ticket before May 16, 2024, and prepare to catch, walk, and power up your Pokémon for daily rewards!