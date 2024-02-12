Key Takeaways Darkrai is back in the raid rotation, giving trainers another chance to catch this powerful Dark-type Pokémon.

Darkrai has a high Attack stat and is a valuable Pokémon to have in battles.

It is recommended to catch Darkrai during Foggy weather conditions and to bring a team of 5-6 trainers for the raid.

Hey there, Trainers!

We last saw Darkrai a couple months ago, during the 2023 Halloween season, so it's surprising to see Darkrai back in the raid rotation so soon. However, if you missed Darkrai back in October 2023, you will have a chance to catch yours now. Darkrai will be available for five days starting from February 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time until February 20, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

You can catch Darkrai at the following CP ranges with a minimum of 10/10/10 IVs:

Level 20: 2048-2136 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2560-2671 CP

In addition to have a very respectable minimum IV value, Darkrai has one of the top Attack stats in the game - easily top 50 of all Pokemon. It is a very good Pokemon to have at your finger tips, so you should take advantage of Darkrai's short return and catch a few of them!

Darkrai will be available in both shiny and normal forms. This is what it looks like:

Typing

Darkrai is typed very simply - it is only a Dark-type Pokemon. This makes it weak to Bug-, Fairy-, and Fighting-type moves. It will take reduced damage from Dark, Ghost, and Psychic-type moves, so we want to avoid using these types of moves in our builds.

Boosts

This legendary Pokemon is weather boosted by Foggy weather conditions. If you can, you should try to catch it during these conditions. The raid will be tough, but you will have a boosted Darkrai that will be immediately viable in most raid content.

You can complete these raids with a team of 3 Trainers with high-level counters and perfect movesets. Most players will not have friends that have this, so it will be safer for you to go out with a team of at least 5-6 Trainers. More Trainers will be better, however, so try to bring as many people as you can.

Make sure that you party up to get that sweet Party Play damage bonus to make these raids go by all the quicker! The faster you take Darkrai down, the more catches you can get in!

Recommended Teams

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hawlucha with Low Kick and Flying Press

Legendary

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Rayquaza (Mega) with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Keldeo (Ordinay Forme or not) with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam

Zapdos (Galarian) with Counter and Close Combat

Buzzwole with Counter and Superpower

Mega

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast

Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor