Hello, Trainers!

The Temporal Pokemon is finally headed our way and it will be a tremendous Pokemon to include in your teams. Dialga is a 5-star raid that will be in the docket for the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global event February 24-25 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time both days. It will also be available at the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles event, starting Saturday, February 17 at 12:00 pm EST and ending at Saturday, February 17 at 8:00 pm EST, but only on site. It is unclear whether you can remote raid in to the Los Angeles raids.

It is extremely tanky and, with its typing, is a great counter to Dragons despite being a Dragon itself. We will also be getting its Origin Forme version, which will be new to us in Pokemon GO. However, we can assume from what we know of the games that Dialga's Origin Forme will simply be a buffed version of itself. Keep this in mind when you're making your parties of Dialga, as you may want to opt for tankier Pokemon when fighting its Origin Forme.

Normally, Dialga will be catchable at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 2307 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2884 CP

You will be able to catch Dialga in its shiny and normal forms, as well as its Origin forme. Here is what it looks like:

Close

Typing

Dialga is a Dragon- and Steel-type Pokemon, meaning it is the only dragon that does not take Super Effective damage from other Dragon-type Pokemon. Instead, Dialga is weak to Fighting- and Ground-type attacks. It is resistant to all of the following Types: Bug, Electric, Flying, Grass, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water. This does not give us a whole lot of Pokemon to work with in terms of counters, but we're going to do our best!

Boosts

Given its typing, Dialga will be boosted by Snowy and Windy weather conditions. If you catch him during these weather conditions, you will land yourself a more powerful Dialga. However, given that these conditions also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Dialga will be pretty tanky. If you have a high-level team and high-level Trainer friends, you should take these raids on with at least 3 Trainers. This is a nice number for tackling these raids quickly and efficiently. If your counters are not high-level and your friends also do not have great counters, consider taking 6-7 Trainers along instead. Remember, take advantage of the buffs and advantages you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

Although Dialga's lack of Dragon-type weaknesses may put a wrench in your plans, there are still plenty of Fighting- and Ground-type options to go with that will absolutely rock Dialga. Pick any of these Pokemon to raid with, and you should pull ahead just fine!

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Swampert with Mud Shot and Earth Quake

Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast

Ursaluna with Rock Smash and High Horsepower

Legendary

Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldeo (Ordinary Forme or not) with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Landorus (Therian Forme) with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Cobalion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Rayquaza (Mega) with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega

Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earth Quake

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast