Key Takeaways Special Research with Diancie starts on May 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM.

Complete thematic Field Research tasks to earn Diancie encounters.

Utilize items like Incense and Lure Modules before the event ends.

Pokémon GO introduces the Mythical Pokémon Diancie in a thrilling Global Special Research event titled "Glitz and Glam." Starting Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time, trainers can embark on a journey that offers an encounter with Diancie and themed Field Research tasks. Here’s how to make the most out of this event, which runs through Friday, May 3, 2024.

Event Schedule

Special Research Start: May 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time.

May 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time. Field Research Availability: From May 1, 2024, at 12:00 AM to May 3, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

Participating in the Event

Accessing the Special Research: Log into Pokémon GO any time after May 1 at 10:00 AM local time.

Navigate to the 'Today' view to find the "Glitz and Glam" Special Research.

Start the research; it does not expire and can be completed at your leisure. Completing Field Research Tasks: Spin Photo Discs at PokéStops to receive event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

These tasks are designed to be thematic and tie closely with the event, offering rewards like Diancie Mega Energy and encounters with Carbink. Maximizing Rewards: Focus on completing as many Field Research tasks as possible before they expire on May 3 at 11:59 PM.

Utilize items such as Incense and Lure Modules to increase Pokémon appearances, thereby increasing the opportunities to complete research tasks. Earning the Diancie Encounter: Complete the entire chain of "Glitz and Glam" Special Research tasks to earn an encounter with Diancie.

If you previously completed the Pokémon GO Fest 2023-exclusive Special Research, you will earn Diancie Candy instead.

Tips for Success

Plan Your Path: Before the event starts, plan a route that includes numerous PokéStops to maximize your chances of obtaining new Field Research tasks.

Before the event starts, plan a route that includes numerous PokéStops to maximize your chances of obtaining new Field Research tasks. Team Up: Collaborating with friends makes the event more enjoyable and helps complete tasks faster, especially those requiring multiple Pokémon captures or specific types of throws.

Collaborating with friends makes the event more enjoyable and helps complete tasks faster, especially those requiring multiple Pokémon captures or specific types of throws. Prepare Your Inventory: Ensure your item bag is well-stocked with Poké Balls, Berries, and storage space to handle all the new Pokémon and rewards.

Ensure your item bag is well-stocked with Poké Balls, Berries, and storage space to handle all the new Pokémon and rewards. Stay Charged: Keep your device fully charged, considering the extensive time likely to be spent outdoors.

The Diancie Global Special Research event offers a unique opportunity to add a rare Mythical Pokémon to your collection while engaging in fun and rewarding activities. By following this guide, trainers can optimize their event experience, ensuring they capture the elusive Diancie and make the most of the themed research tasks. Good luck, and enjoy your adventure in the world of Pokémon GO!