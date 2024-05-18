Key Takeaways Clear storage, stock up on Poké Balls, and charge devices before Elgyem Spotlight Hour.

Pokémon Spotlight Hour is a weekly event in Pokémon GO that shines a light on a specific Pokémon, offering enhanced spawn rates and a special bonus. On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time, Elgyem will be the featured Pokémon. During this hour, players can also enjoy a doubled Catch Stardust bonus.

Prepare for the Event

Clear Storage : Ensure you have ample space in your Pokémon storage to accommodate many Elgyem catches.

: Ensure you have ample space in your Pokémon storage to accommodate many Elgyem catches. Stock Up : Have enough Poké Balls, especially Great and Ultra Balls, to maximize catch efficiency. Also, ensure you have enough Star Pieces to take full advantage of the 2× Catch Stardust bonus.

: Have enough Poké Balls, especially Great and Ultra Balls, to maximize catch efficiency. Also, ensure you have enough Star Pieces to take full advantage of the 2× Catch Stardust bonus. Charge Your Devices: Since the event only lasts an hour, having a fully charged phone or a portable charger is crucial to avoid disruptions.

What is Elgyem?

About Elgyem : Elgyem, a Psychic-type Pokémon, is known for its distinctive green head and large black eyes. It is not typically a strong contender in battles but can be valuable due to its shiny variant and role in special research tasks.

: Elgyem, a Psychic-type Pokémon, is known for its distinctive green head and large black eyes. It is not typically a strong contender in battles but can be valuable due to its shiny variant and role in special research tasks. Shiny Potential: Elgyem has a shiny variant available. Shiny checks—clicking on each Elgyem to see if it’s shiny—are crucial during the event.

Optimize Your Play During the Hour

Use a Star Piece : Before the event starts, activate a Star Piece to increase your stardust gain by 50%, adding to the 2× Catch Stardust bonus.

: Before the event starts, activate a Star Piece to increase your stardust gain by 50%, adding to the 2× Catch Stardust bonus. Prioritize Fast Catching : Use the fast catch technique to quickly catch Elgyem and move on to the next spawn. This technique involves bypassing the catch animation to save time.

: Use the fast catch technique to quickly catch Elgyem and move on to the next spawn. This technique involves bypassing the catch animation to save time. Stay in High-Spawn Areas: Optimize your chances of encountering shiny Elgyem by staying in areas with high Pokémon spawn rates like parks, malls, or locations with multiple PokéStops.

Trading After the Spotlight Hour

Post-Event Trades : After the event, consider trading Elgyem with friends to reroll its Individual Values (IVs). This can potentially turn an average Elgyem into a high-IV one.

: After the event, consider trading Elgyem with friends to (IVs). This can potentially turn an average Elgyem into a high-IV one. Trade for Distance: Trading Pokémon caught far apart can earn you more candies, helping you prepare for Elgyem’s evolution into Beheeyem.

Plan for Evolution

Collect Candies : You need 50 Elgyem candies to evolve Elgyem into Beheeyem . Use Pinap Berries during catches to double the number of candies per catch.

: You need . Use Pinap Berries during catches to double the number of candies per catch. Evolution Considerations: If aiming for a high CP Beheeyem for battles or raids, ensure the Elgyem you evolve has high stats. Use an app or the in-game appraisal system to check the stats.

Additional Tips

Stay Safe : As always, prioritize your safety while playing. Stay aware of your surroundings, especially in busy or unfamiliar areas.

: As always, prioritize your safety while playing. Stay aware of your surroundings, especially in busy or unfamiliar areas. Weather Impact: Psychic-type Pokémon like Elgyem receive a boost in Partly Cloudy weather, so if the conditions align, you might find higher CP versions.

This guide should equip you with the strategies needed to make the most out of the Elgyem Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Good luck, and enjoy the hunt for shiny Elgyem and the extra stardust!