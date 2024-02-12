Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Enamorus, the fourth Force of Nature Pokemon, will make its debut in Pokemon Go on Valentine's Day, February 14th, 2024.
- Enamorus is a dual-type Fairy and Flying Pokemon with diverse weaknesses and resistances, making team selection important.
- It is recommended to have a strong team of 3-6 Trainers to take down Enamorus quickly and increase catch opportunities. Utilizing Shadow Pokemon is also advised for extra damage.
Welcome, Trainers!
You may recognize Enamorus as looking quite similar to the three Pokémon; Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus. Enamorus is the fourth and final Force of Nature Pokémon, and is finally making its debut in Pokémon Go! It will release in its Incarnate Forme. It will be available only on Valentine's Day, which is Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 during special Raid Hours. These hours are as follows:
- 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm local time, and,
- 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time.
As this Pokémon is completely new, we are currently unsure of its CP Ranges. However, my guess is that it is going to fall in like with the other Force of Nature Pokémon, and will not exceed Landorus's CP ranges, which are:
- Level 20: 2050 CP maximum
- Level 25 with weather boost: 2563 CP maximum
*This guide will be updated as soon as we get metrics for Enamorus.
Enamorus will not be released alongside a shiny version and will only be available in its normal coloration. This is what it looks like:
Typing
Enamorus is a dual-Type Fairy and Flying Pokémon. It will take increased damage from Electric-, Ice-, Poison-, Rock-, and Steel-type moves. Unfortunately, this diverse weakness chart comes with a diverse resistance chart; Enamorus is resistant to Bug-, Dragon-, Fighting-, Ground-, Dark-, and Grass-type moves. This significantly cuts our available options in half.
Boosts
Given its Fairy and Flying typing, Enamorus will be weatherboosted by Cloudy or Windy weather conditions. If you can get your hands on an Enamorus while its weatherboosted, you will have a significant edge over any other Enamorus you can catch at these times.
We are unsure of how strong Enamorus will be in terms of CP, but to be safe, we recommend that you be very liberal with your parties. If you have a few friends with strong counters to Enamorus, you should be able to tackle this raid with 3 Trainers. If your friends are newer and only have low-level Pokémon or suboptimal Pokémon, you should take at least 5-6 Trainers. As with all raids, more is better!
Make sure that you party up to get that sweet Party Play damage bonus to make these raids go by all the quicker! The faster you take Enamorus down, the more catches you can get in!
Recommended Teams
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Normal
- Metagoss with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Gengar with Hex and Sludge Bomb
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Magnezone with Volt Switch and Wild Charge
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Legendary
- Diancie (Mega) with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm
- Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunder Bolt
- Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge
- Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Double Iron Bash
- Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Rayquaza (Mega) with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and thunderbolt
Mega
- Mega Gengar with Hex and Sludge Bomb
- Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge
- Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide