Key Takeaways Enamorus, the fourth Force of Nature Pokemon, will make its debut in Pokemon Go on Valentine's Day, February 14th, 2024.

Enamorus is a dual-type Fairy and Flying Pokemon with diverse weaknesses and resistances, making team selection important.

It is recommended to have a strong team of 3-6 Trainers to take down Enamorus quickly and increase catch opportunities. Utilizing Shadow Pokemon is also advised for extra damage.

Welcome, Trainers!

You may recognize Enamorus as looking quite similar to the three Pokémon; Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus. Enamorus is the fourth and final Force of Nature Pokémon, and is finally making its debut in Pokémon Go! It will release in its Incarnate Forme. It will be available only on Valentine's Day, which is Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 during special Raid Hours. These hours are as follows:

12:00 pm - 2:00 pm local time, and,

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time.

As this Pokémon is completely new, we are currently unsure of its CP Ranges. However, my guess is that it is going to fall in like with the other Force of Nature Pokémon, and will not exceed Landorus's CP ranges, which are:

Level 20: 2050 CP maximum

Level 25 with weather boost: 2563 CP maximum

Enamorus will not be released alongside a shiny version and will only be available in its normal coloration. This is what it looks like:

Typing

Enamorus is a dual-Type Fairy and Flying Pokémon. It will take increased damage from Electric-, Ice-, Poison-, Rock-, and Steel-type moves. Unfortunately, this diverse weakness chart comes with a diverse resistance chart; Enamorus is resistant to Bug-, Dragon-, Fighting-, Ground-, Dark-, and Grass-type moves. This significantly cuts our available options in half.

Boosts

Given its Fairy and Flying typing, Enamorus will be weatherboosted by Cloudy or Windy weather conditions. If you can get your hands on an Enamorus while its weatherboosted, you will have a significant edge over any other Enamorus you can catch at these times.

We are unsure of how strong Enamorus will be in terms of CP, but to be safe, we recommend that you be very liberal with your parties. If you have a few friends with strong counters to Enamorus, you should be able to tackle this raid with 3 Trainers. If your friends are newer and only have low-level Pokémon or suboptimal Pokémon, you should take at least 5-6 Trainers. As with all raids, more is better!

Make sure that you party up to get that sweet Party Play damage bonus to make these raids go by all the quicker! The faster you take Enamorus down, the more catches you can get in!

Recommended Teams

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Metagoss with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Gengar with Hex and Sludge Bomb

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Magnezone with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Legendary

Diancie (Mega) with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunder Bolt

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Double Iron Bash

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Rayquaza (Mega) with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and thunderbolt

Mega

Mega Gengar with Hex and Sludge Bomb

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide