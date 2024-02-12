Key Takeaways Exciting raid rotation for the rest of the month in Pokémon Go.

Major raids include Mega Absol and Mega Garchomp.

Tips for success: check type advantages, use daily raid passes, and utilize Golden Razz Berries.

Hello, Trainers!

Pokémon Go has released information about the raid rotation for the rest of the month, and it is looking exciting! If you are looking forward to fighting and catching some powerful Pokémon, this month is chock-full of great raids to tackle. Let's get into our raid schedule for this month!

Mega Raids Schedule

Mega Absol: starting February 15 at 10:00 am local time and ending February 22 at 10:00 am local time

Mega Garchomp: starting February 22 at 10:00 am and ending March 1 at 10:00 am local time

5-Star Raids Schedule

Enamorus: Coming February 14 at 12:00pm during Raid Hours, see below

Darkrai: starting February 15 at 10:00 am local time and ending February 20 at 10:00 am local time

Cresselia: starting February 20 at 10:00 am local time and ending February 21 at 10:00 am local time

Uxie (Asia-Pacific only): starting February 21 at 10:00 am local time and ending February 22 at 10:00 am local time

Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East and India only): starting February 21 at 10:00 am local time and ending February 22 at 10:00 am local time

Azelf (the Americas and Greenland only): starting February 21 at 10:00 am local time and ending February 22 at 10:00 am local time

Heatran: starting February 22 at 10:00 am and ending February 23 at 10:00 am local time

Origin Forme Giratina: starting February 23 at 10:00 am and ending February 26 at 10:00 am local time

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh (Global) (Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga): February 24-25 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time both days.

6-Star Raids Schedule

Mega Latios & Mega Latias: January 31-February 15 ending at 10:00 am local time

Raid Hours Schedule

Enamorus: February 14th at 12:00pm - 2:00 pm local time , and then again 5:00 pm-7:00pm local time

, and then again Darkrai (that will know Sludge Bomb): February 19 at 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time

Cressalia (that will know Grass Knot): February 20 at 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time also on February 28 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time

Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf: February 21 at 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time

Heatran (that knows Magma Storm): February 22 at 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time also on February 28 from 6:00 pm to 7:00pm local time

Origin Forme Giratina (that knows Shadow Force): February 23 at 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time

Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh (Global): February 24-25 from 10:00am to 6:00 pm local time (both days)

Shadow Raids

Shadow Articuno will appear in Shadow raids during the weekends of February!

Tips

These raids can be quite challenging. We recommend checking your type advantages and disadvantages and making your party accordingly.

and making your party accordingly. Additionally, you can earn one free raid pass per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs .

per day by spinning . To increase your chances of catching a legendary, use your Golden Razz Berries!