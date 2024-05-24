Key Takeaways Pokémon GO Fest 2024 in Sendai includes exclusive gameplay events split between Nanakita Park and Sendai City.

Attendees can purchase add-ons for bonus Raid Passes, Egg Hatch benefits, and extending the event in Sendai City.

The event features new Pokémon debuts like Marshadow, Necrozma in raids, Klefki appearance, and exclusive spawning habitats.

Pokémon GO Fest 2024 is coming to Sendai, Japan, starting from Wednesday, May 29, 2024, until Sunday, June 2, 2024. The event is split into two parts between two locations, Nanakita Park and the rest of Sendai City, but attendees need only purchase one ticket for both. Pokémon GO Fest is chock-full of exclusive gameplay events, special bonuses, and more - many trainers actually even travel abroad to play Pokémon GO at these locations! If you're going to be there, this guide will help you out!

To make the most of your event, you will be exploring both Nanakita Park and Sendai City, but at different times.

Choose Your Adventure

When Trainers purchase a ticket, they will split their day between Nanakita Park and Sendai City. There is a Morning Park Experience and an Afternoon Park Experience, so keep this in mind when you purchase the ticket. They are the same, but your day will look different depending on which one you're doing.

Pokémon GO Fest Bonuses

Trainers in attendance will all receive these bonuses between 9:30 am and 6:30 pm as long as they are within Sendai City:

1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in incubators during the event

Lure Modules last for two hours

Special 7km Eggs

6 Special Trades on your ticketed day, no matter where you are in Sendai

Reduced Stardust cost for trading

Up to 9 more Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

2x Catch Candy

1.5x Hatch Candy

1.5x Hatch Stardust

All GO Fest Ticket Add-ons and Costs

To make the most of your event, you're going to want to purchase some add-ons. These will be active beginning from Thursday, May 30th all the way through to Sunday, June 2, 2024. You can make use of them throughout Sendai City.

Raid Lover (￥1,900)

Bonuses:

18 additional Raid Passes per day from Gyms

5000 additional XP for completed raids

6 additional Candy for catching Pokémon from 5-star and Mega Raids

3 additional Candy XL for catching Pokémon in 5-star and Mega Raids (Trainers must be level 31 and up)

Egg-thusiast (￥1,900)

Bonuses:

1/4 Egg Hatch distance

3x Hatch Stardust

3x Hatch XP

2x Hatch Candy

Citywide Gameplay (￥2,600)

This add-on gives you three extra days of GO Fest. Using this, you will get an additional day of the same citywide GO Fest experience that would only normally be available on your primary event day. Keep in mind, however, that this does not include Special or Timed Research. It also only includes citywide gameplay - the Nanakita Park event cannot be re-experienced with this add-on.

T-shirt Pre-order (￥3,700)

Not just a gameplay thing, this T-shirt pre-order will net you an in-person event-exclusive t-shirt that you can pick up in-person during the event. Each t-shirt will also come with a code that you can redeem in- game for a matching avatar item. Check it out:

Pokémon GO Fest 2024 Features

Marshadow Debut!

The Gloomdweller Pokémon, Marshadow, will make its debut in Pokémon GO in Sendai during this event. It will reappear later in Madrid and New York City if you could not attend Pokémon GO Fest.

Marshadow comes with an event-exclusive Special Research and an adventure throughout Nanakita Park. You will only be able to encounter it once, so make the most of it! Any subsequent GO Fest Special Research you obtain and complete will instead reward you with Marshadow Candy.

Necrozma Debut in Asia Raids!

Necrozma, the Prism Pokémon, will make its worldwide Pokémon GO debut in raids during the Fest. If you're in Sendai, you will have the opportunity to conduct Raid Battles for this Pokémon during the weekend. Only ticket holders can encounter a shiny... If they're lucky.

Klefki Appearance!

While Klefki usually only hangs out in France, it will be in Sendai for the event!

Shiny Emolga Debut!

Trainers in attendance at GO Fest will also have first dibs on Shiny Emolga, which is making its first appearance in Pokémon GO for this event.

Additional Features

Pokémon GO Fest is going to be chock-full of cool new things, including new costumed Pokémon debuts. We'll be getting some new Pikachu and Eevee costumes, including Eevee with a sun crown and a moon crown. These are exclusive to in-person GO Fest attendees only.

Additionally, pictures taken during in-person events may be photobombed but Heat Rotom!

Pokémon GO Fest Spawns

The Fest will have different spawns from the rest of the world. You can expect to find these around Nanakita park during the event:

Mountain Brook Habitat:

Moon Crown Pikachu

Poliwag

Scarf Lapras

Moon Crown Eevee

Dratini

Totodile

Remoraid

Basculin (Blue)

Dwebble

Tyrunt

Carbink

Dewpider

Sky Arena Habitat:

Pidgey

Sun Crown Pikachu

Ponyta

Farfetch'd

Doduo

Sun Crown Eevee

Hitmontop

Meditite

Emolga

Noibat

Oricorio (Pa'u Style)

Cutiefly

Star Parade Habitat:

Moon Crown Pikachu

Staryu

Moon Crown Eevee

Lunatone

Frillish (both colours)

Joltik

Pancham

Furfrou (natural)

Amaura

Oricorio (Sensu Style)

Jangmo-o

Lake Garden Habitat:

Sun Crown Pikachu

Sun Crown Eevee

Marill

Sunkern

Lotad

Roselia

Solrock

Cherrim

Panpour

Petilil

Flabebe (orange)

Fomantis

In addition to these, you will be able to find Klefki and some Unown variants (A, D, G, H, I, N, T, Y, ?) in all habitats.

Pokémon GO Fest Raids

Trainers will be able to do the following 5-star raids during the event:

Nihilego Xurkitree Kartana Guzzlord Necrozma

There is another to expect, however, it has not been announced.

Shiny Xurkitree and Shiny Necrozma can be obtained from these raids!

Pokémon GO Fest Research

Field Research Tasks

Spinning PokeStops in Sendai during this event will get you some event-exclusive Field Researchs Tasks and Rewards! Make sure you do as many as you can in order to maximize your time in Sendai!

Special Research Tasks

Marshadow's Special Research seems to be the main event for Pokémon GO Fest this year. Follow along with the story and adventure throughout the park, and you will eventually encounter the mysterious Marshadow!

Pokémon GO Fest Collection Challenges

Each habitat will have its own collection challenge, making for four in total. These challenges will feature Pokémon you can catch during the event, so make sure you have a clean Pokémon storage so you can catch a ton of these and enter a bunch of collections. Every collection challenge you complete goes towards the Elite Collector medal, so make the most of it while GO Fest is live!

Happy GO Fest, Trainers!