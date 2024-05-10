Key Takeaways Join the Flock Together Research Day in Pokémon GO on May 11 to catch Flying-type Pokémon like Pidgey and Murkrow.

Prepare by stocking up on Poké Balls, using Pinap Berries for double candies, and clearing storage for the event.

Utilize Timed Research, hunt for shiny variants, use Incense and Lures, team up with friends, and trade duplicates after the event ends.

Get ready for an exciting day filled with Flying-type Pokémon during the Flock Together Research Day in Pokémon GO. This event is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time. It features increased spawns of certain Flying-type Pokémon, special Field Research tasks, and a paid Timed Research opportunity to catch more of these creatures. This guide will provide you with strategies to maximize your participation and enjoyment during this event.

Flock Together Event Details

Date and Time: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time.

Saturday, May 11, 2024, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time. Focus: Flying-type Pokémon.

Flying-type Pokémon. Special Features: Increased spawns of specific Pokémon. Event-themed Field Research tasks. Paid Timed Research for encountering more featured Pokémon.



Featured Pokémon in Flock Together

Increased Wild Spawns:

Pidgey

Murkrow

Wingull

Starly

Pidove

Fletchling

Available in Field and Timed Research:

Spearow

Doduo

Hoothoot

Taillow

Rufflet

Each of these Pokémon has a shiny variant that will be available during the event, with increased shiny rates for those found in research tasks.

Strategies to Max Out Flock Together

Prepare Your Inventory: Stock up on Poké Balls, especially Great and Ultra Balls, to ensure high catch rates.

Have plenty of Pinap Berries to double the candy from each catch, essential for evolving and powering up your Pokémon.

Clear out Pokémon storage space before the event to accommodate the large number of Pokémon you'll encounter. Plan Your Route: Choose a location with multiple PokéStops to maximize the number of Field Research tasks you can complete.

Areas with high PokéStop density are preferable, such as parks or city centers. Participate in Timed Research: Consider purchasing the Timed Research for $1.00 to access exclusive tasks that offer more encounters with the featured Pokémon. This is particularly valuable if you're targeting shiny variants or need more candies for specific Pokémon.

Complete the Timed Research tasks quickly as they expire when the event ends at 5:00 PM local time. Focus on Shiny Hunting: With increased shiny rates during the event, prioritize checking every Pokémon for its shiny variant. This is especially true for the featured Pokémon available through research tasks, as these have higher shiny probabilities. Use Incense and Lures: Activate Incense to increase Pokémon spawns around you, especially if you are staying in one location.

Place Lures on PokéStops to attract more Pokémon and benefit all players in the area. Team Up with Friends: Collaborate with friends to complete research tasks faster. Sharing information about PokéStop tasks can help everyone target their desired Pokémon.

If you have friends who can't participate, consider gifting them a ticket for the Timed Research if you are Great Friends or higher. Remember, these purchases are non-refundable.

Post-Event Tips

After the event, take the time to review your catches and organize your storage.

Trade duplicates with friends to try for better IVs and reduce storage clutter.

Evolve and power up your strongest Pokémon, especially those that might be useful in upcoming battles or raids.

This Flock Together Research Day is an excellent opportunity for trainers to catch rare shiny Flying-type Pokémon, complete unique Field Research, and enjoy the community aspect of Pokémon GO. Make sure to follow these strategies to make the most of your event experience!