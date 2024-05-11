Key Takeaways Collaborative play in Pokémon GO allows up to 4 trainers to tackle challenges and enjoy the game together.

To start Party Play, create a party, invite friends, and complete challenges together with time limits.

Completing challenges rewards items like Stardust and Poké Balls, so plan ahead, manage time, and play regularly.

Pokémon GO offers a collaborative way to explore its world through the Party Play feature. This allows up to four trainers to join forces, tackle challenges, and enjoy the game together. Below, we break down how to engage with one of Party Play's main attractions: Party Challenges.

Understanding Party Play

Party Play Basics:

Player Limit: Up to 4 trainers.

Up to 4 trainers. Availability: Unlocks at trainer level 15.

Unlocks at trainer level 15. Proximity Requirement: Players must stay physically close to maintain the connection.

Players must stay physically close to maintain the connection. Session Time Limit: 1 hour of gameplay before needing to reconnect.

Activities in Party Play:

Completing Party Challenges

Participating in raids

Catching Pokémon together

Starting Party Play

To initiate Party Play, follow these steps:

Open Your Trainer Profile: Access your profile from the main screen. Navigate to the Party Tab: Here you can manage your party settings. Create a Party: Select “Create” to start a new party. Invite Friends: Share your party's digital or QR code. Friends must enter the code within 15 minutes. Wait for Connections: Once all friends are connected, their trainer avatars will appear on your screen. Start the Party: With everyone connected, press start to begin the Party Play session.

Engaging in Party Challenges

When you commence Party Play, the party leader will receive a pop-up listing all available Party Challenges. Here’s how to proceed:

Review Available Challenges: These can vary from spinning PokéStops, catching specific Pokémon, to participating in raids. Select a Challenge: The party leader chooses a challenge for the group to complete. Complete the Challenge: Work together to meet the challenge’s objectives within the time limit.

Note: If you do not complete the challenge within the hour, progress is lost and the group must reform to attempt new challenges.

Rewards for Completing Party Challenges

Completing Party Challenges not only enhances the social experience but also grants various in-game rewards. These can include:

Stardust: Useful for powering up Pokémon.

Useful for powering up Pokémon. Great Balls and Ultra Balls: Higher chances of catching Pokémon.

Higher chances of catching Pokémon. Razz Berries: Makes Pokémon easier to catch.

Strategic Tips

Plan Ahead: Discuss which challenges to tackle based on the group’s strengths.

Discuss which challenges to tackle based on the group’s strengths. Time Management: Keep an eye on the clock to ensure you complete challenges before the session expires.

Keep an eye on the clock to ensure you complete challenges before the session expires. Regular Sessions: Regularly participating in Party Play can maximize your rewards and experience gains.

Party Play in Pokémon GO provides a unique and engaging way to experience the game with friends. By understanding how to start a party, choose challenges, and manage your time effectively, you can enhance your gameplay and reap substantial rewards. Remember, teamwork and strategy are key to mastering Party Challenges and making the most out of your Party Play sessions. Happy hunting!