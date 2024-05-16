Key Takeaways Fusing Necrozma with Solgaleo or Lunala requires specific items and energies.

Separating Necrozma back to its original form is penalty-free.

To gather Fusion Energy, participate in events like Pokémon GO Fest or Raid Battles.

In Pokémon GO, the formidable Necrozma offers Trainers the unique opportunity to transform it into two powerful forms: Dusk Mane Necrozma when fused with Solgaleo, and Dawn Wings Necrozma when fused with Lunala. This transformation is driven by the acquisition and use of special items and energy types unique to this process. Below, you will find detailed guidance on how to successfully execute these fusions, maintain the forms, and where to gather the necessary resources.

Necrozma Fusion Requirements

To fuse Necrozma with Solgaleo or Lunala, specific materials are needed. Here’s what you require for each fusion:

Dusk Mane Necrozma (with Solgaleo): 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy

30 Necrozma Candy

30 Cosmog Candy Dawn Wings Necrozma (with Lunala): 1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy

30 Necrozma Candy

30 Cosmog Candy

Maintaining and Separating Fusions

Once fused, Necrozma will remain in its Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings form until you decide to separate them. Fortunately, separating Necrozma does not cost any Fusion Energy or Pokémon Candy, allowing you to revert your Pokémon to its original form without penalty.

Acquiring Fusion Energy

Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy are essential for these transformations and are considered very rare. There are two primary ways to acquire these energies:

Early Access at Pokémon GO Fest Events: Trainers attending the in-person Pokémon GO Fest events in Sendai, Madrid, and New York City can participate in special activities to gain early access to either Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy. Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global and Beyond: Following the initial events, Trainers globally can earn Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy by: Defeating Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma in Raid Battles. Completing specific ticketed research tasks that are available during or after the Pokémon GO Fest 2024 events.



Strategy Tips

Plan Your Participation: If you're able to attend the Pokémon GO Fest events in person, prioritize the special research that grants early access to the Fusion Energies.

If you're able to attend the Pokémon GO Fest events in person, prioritize the special research that grants early access to the Fusion Energies. Prepare Adequately for Raids: Since Fusion Energies can also be earned through Raid Battles against Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma, ensure your battle teams are well-prepared and strong against these specific forms.

Since Fusion Energies can also be earned through Raid Battles against Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma, ensure your battle teams are well-prepared and strong against these specific forms. Manage Resources Wisely: Gathering 30 Necrozma Candy and 30 Cosmog Candy for each fusion can be resource-intensive. Utilize Pinap Berries during encounters to maximize candy gains and participate in events featuring these Pokémon to stock up on necessary candies.

Fusing Necrozma into Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon GO provides a strategic advantage for Trainers looking to enhance their team's power. By gathering the required resources and understanding the process, you can maximize the effectiveness of these powerful Pokémon forms in your lineup. Remember, the ability to separate them without cost adds flexibility to your strategy, allowing you to adapt to different battle scenarios as needed.