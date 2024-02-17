Key Takeaways Catch Giratina in its Altered Forme starting Feb 23, different CP ranges.

Giratina is a Ghost-Dragon type Pokémon with distinct Altered and Origin Formes.

Giratina thrives in raids due to different strengths in each Forme, with considerations on typing.

Welcome, Trainers!

Giratina will be available throughout the Sinnoh Tour event in its Altered Forme. You can catch Origin Forme Giratina starting February 23 at 10:00 am and ending February 26 at 10:00 am local time.

Giratina is a Sinnoh Legendary Pokémon, a deity by all rights. It has two distinct forms - the Altered Forme and the Origin Forme. Altered Forme Giratina has a higher base Defense stat, while Origin Forme Giratina has better Attack. Both forms have different CP Ranges.

Altered Forme Giratina CP Ranges:

Level 20: 1848-1931 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2310 - 2414 CP

Origine Forme Giratina CP Ranges:

Level 20: 2018-2105 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2523-2631 CP

Giratina will be available in shiny and normal variations. Here is what Giratina looks like in both Formes:

Typing

A Ghost- and Dragon-type Pokémon, Giratina is vulnerable to Ice-, Ghost-, Dragon-, Dark-, and Fairy-type attacks. However, this does not give us much to work with if you then consider its resistances.

Being a Ghost- and Dragon-type Pokémon, Giratina boasts resilience against Normal-, Fire-, Water-, Grass-, Electric-, Fighting-, Poison-, and Bug-type attacks. With such a unique typing and an extensive list of resistances, Giratina emerges as a formidable force, adaptable to various roles in both its Origin Forme and Altered Forme. However, it's crucial not to conflate the two forms, as each thrives in distinct circumstances.

While both forms possess considerable power, it's essential to leverage their strengths effectively. Altered Forme Giratina shines in Raid Battles due to its exceptional defensive capabilities, enabling it to endure prolonged battles while dealing substantial damage. Conversely, Origin Forme Giratina may not be the optimal choice for raids, but it has its own strengths and applications in specific contexts.

Boosts

Giratina is weather boosted by Foggy and Windy weather conditions. If you catch one during these weather conditions, it will be a higher level catch. However, given that these conditions also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

If you have a high-level team and high-level Trainer friends, you should take these raids on with at least 3 Trainers. This is a nice number for tackling these raids quickly and efficiently. If your counters are not high-level and your friends also do not have great counters, consider taking 6-7 Trainers along instead. Remember, take advantage of the buffs and advantages you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Parties

When assembling your team for a Giratina Raid Battle, it's essential to consider its vulnerabilities as a Ghost- and Dragon-type Pokémon. It's weak against Ice-, Ghost-, Dragon-, Dark-, and Fairy-type moves. To maximize damage output, opt for Pokémon with Fast and Charged Attacks of these types. While it's not mandatory to exclusively select Pokémon of these types, those sharing a type with these attacks will benefit from a 20% boost in damage due to the same-type attack bonus.

If you possess multiple Pokémon with Ice-, Ghost-, Dragon-, Dark-, or Fairy-type moves, prioritize those with the highest CP and superior overall stats. Keep in mind that the speed of your victory impacts the number of Premier Balls you receive after a successful Raid Battle. Hence, bring your most powerful Pokémon to swiftly defeat Giratina and secure as many Premier Balls as possible.

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Chandelue with Hex and Shadow Ball

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche

Legendary

Rayquaza (Mega) with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Latios (Mega) with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Latias (Mega) with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Groudon (Primal) with Dragon Tail and Precipice Blades

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Mega

Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam