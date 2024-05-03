Key Takeaways Maximize battles with 4x Stardust rewards from wins in Ultra or Great Leagues.

Engage in free or paid Timed Research for lucrative rewards like Rare Candies.

Prepare teams for Ultra and Great League Remix to climb rankings and enjoy the event.

Revel in the thrill of the Ultra League and the challenge of the Great League Remix in Pokémon GO, all while earning quadruple Stardust from win rewards. Whether you engage in the free or paid Timed Research, expect lucrative rewards including Stardust, Rare Candies, and exclusive avatar items like the Hala-Style Shoes. Prepare your teams, refine your strategies, and get ready to battle your way to the top in this exhilarating event! From May 4th to May 5th, 2024, trainers can enjoy an expanded battle schedule with up to 20 sets per day, totaling a whopping 100 battles across the weekend.

GO Battle Weekend Overview

Event Dates: Saturday, May 4, 2024, to Sunday, May 5, 2024

Saturday, May 4, 2024, to Sunday, May 5, 2024 Event Duration: Begins at 12:00 AM Local Time on May 4 and ends at 11:59 PM Local Time on May 5

Bonuses and Special Features

Increased Battle Opportunities

Maximum Sets per Day: Increased from 5 to 20, allowing for a total of 100 battle sets over the weekend.

Enhanced Stardust Rewards

Stardust from Wins: Receive 4× Stardust for each win. Note: This bonus does not apply to end of set rewards.

Which Leagues Are Active in GO Battle Weekend?

Ultra League: Compete with Pokémon up to 2,500 CP.

Compete with Pokémon up to 2,500 CP. Great League Remix: Battle with Pokémon up to 1,500 CP. Top 20 Pokémon used by high-ranking trainers in the Great League are excluded.

GO Battle Weekend Timed Research

Free Timed Research

Availability: Free for all participants during the event.

Free for all participants during the event. Rewards: Includes the avatar item Hala-Style Shoes, among other in-game benefits.

Paid Timed Research

Cost: US$1.00 (or equivalent in local currency).

US$1.00 (or equivalent in local currency). Rewards: Complete tasks to earn Stardust, one Star Piece, three Rare Candies, and three Rare Candy XL.

Complete tasks to earn Stardust, one Star Piece, three Rare Candies, and three Rare Candy XL. Additional Info: This exclusive research offers extra incentives and is designed to enhance your battle weekend experience.

Strategy Tips

Maximize Battles: Take full advantage of the increased number of sets to maximize your rewards and rank up in the GO Battle League.

Take full advantage of the increased number of sets to maximize your rewards and rank up in the GO Battle League. Prepare Teams: Adjust your teams according to the active leagues. For the Ultra League, ensure you have a versatile lineup ready. For the Great League Remix, consider alternatives for the common top picks that are banned.

Adjust your teams according to the active leagues. For the Ultra League, ensure you have a versatile lineup ready. For the Great League Remix, consider alternatives for the common top picks that are banned. Optimize Rewards: Participate in both free and paid Timed Research to maximize your gains, especially the increased Stardust and the exclusive avatar items.

Event Goals

Climb the Ranks: Use the extended number of battles to push higher in the league rankings.

Use the extended number of battles to push higher in the league rankings. Earn Rewards: Focus on winning as many battles as possible to capitalize on the 4× Stardust and collect valuable items from Timed Research.

Focus on winning as many battles as possible to capitalize on the 4× Stardust and collect valuable items from Timed Research. Enjoy the Community: Engage with the community to share strategies, celebrate wins, and enjoy the competitive spirit of the event.