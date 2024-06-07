Key Takeaways Goomy Community Day on June 9th offers special bonuses, raids, and research tasks.

Evolving Sliggoo during the event gives Goodra with Thunder Punch.

Raid battles post-event will spawn more Goomy, last until 10 pm local time.

June's first Community Day in Pokémon GO will be coming up this Sunday! Trainers will be able to capture special Goomy throughout the three-hour event, as well as take part in special bonuses, features, spawns, raids, and research! Let's get into it.

Goomy Community Day Event Details

Starts: Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 2:00 PM Local Time

Ends: Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 5:00 PM Local Time

Community Day Bonuses

Increased spawns

3x Catch Stardust

3-hour incense (excludes Daily Incense)

3-hour Lures (excludes Golden Lure Modules)

2x Catch Candy

2x chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon

+1 Special Trade for a maximum of 3 for the day*

Trades will require 50% less Stardust*

*While most of the bonuses will only be active during the three-hour event, some will go all the way until 10:00 pm local time.

Featured Attack

If you evolve your Sliggoo (Goomy's evolution) during this event or up to five hours afterward, you will get a Goodra that knows Thunder Punch. Thunder Punch is an Electric-type move that has 55 Power in Trainer battles, and 45 power in Gyms and raids.

Bonus Raid Battles and Rewards After Community Day

Following the main three-hour event, Trainers will be able to take on Sliggoo in 4-star Raid battles until 10:00 pm local time. In addition to this, completing these raids will result in more Goomy spawning around the Gym the raid was at. This effect extends in a 300-meter radius around the Gym that hosted the raid and lasts for 30 minutes. If you want to catch a shiny, I highly recommend taking advantage of this!

Goomy Community Day Research Tasks

Field Research Tasks

There will be event-exclusive Field Research available. These tasks will involve you catching 3 Goomy, and can reward you with the following:

Goomy encounter (chances of shinies will be higher)

5 Great Balls

5 Ultra Balls

2 Pinap Berry

500 Stardust

Special Research

For US$1.00, you can take place in the special research for the Community Day. This particular research ends at 5:00 pm with the rest of the event. It will be easy enough to complete, and can net you some counters with very strong Goomy. If you can manage it, I highly recommend participating.

Timed Research

In addition to these, there is also a Timed Research event that will last until 10:00 pm. This will reward you with a Rainy Lure that you can use on a PokeStop. As Sliggoo can only evolve into Goodra when it's raining or when you're near a Rainy Lure Module, this will allow you to take advantage of the event to get at least a couple Goodra without having to drop PokeCoins on a lure module in the shop!