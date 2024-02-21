Key Takeaways Heatran is a Fire/Steel Gen 4 Legendary Pokemon with weaknesses to Fighting, Water, & Ground.

Heatran will be weather boosted by Sunny and Snowy conditions, available in shiny and normal variations.

It is recommended to go out with at least 3-4 trainers to tackle the Heatran raids quickly, consider shadow Pokemon for extra damage.

Hello, Trainers!

Heatran is another Generation 4 Pokemon, and a solid Fire/Steel Legendary to add to your arsenal. Its a tough 5-star raid that can be duoed, like Azelf and Mesprit, so keep this in mind going forward.

Heatran will be available starting February 22 at 10:00 am and ending February 23 at 10:00 am local time.

Pokémon GO: Full Guide

Heatran can be caught at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 2058-2145 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2573-2681 CP

It will be released in both shiny and normal variations. Here is what it looks like:

Typing

Heatran is a Fire- and Steel-type Pokemon, giving it weaknesses to Fighting-, Water-, and Ground-type moves. Of these types, you should focus on building a Ground-based team with strong Ground-type Attacks, as Heatran is doubly weak to this Typing.

Hint, hint.

Boosts

Due to its typing, Heatran is weather boosted by Sunny and Snowy conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

As said before, Heatran can be duoed. However, for the sake of getting this done quickly, we recommend you go out with at least 3-4 Trainers to tackle these raids. If you do not have high level counters, and neither do any of your friends, consider going with at least 7-8 Trainers. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Golurk with Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Rhydon with Mud-Slap an Earthquake

Flygon with Mud Shot and Scorching Sands

Donphan with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Golem with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Hippowdon with Thunder Fang and Scorching Sands

Magmortar with Karate Chop and Scorching Sands

Nidoking with Double Kick and Earth Power

Legendary

Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Landorus (all Formes) with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Kyogre (Primal) with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Entei with Fire Fang and Scorching Sands

Mega

Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake