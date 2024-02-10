Key Takeaways Hisuian Decidueye is a 3-star raid boss in Pokémon Go.

It is weak to Flying, Fairy, Fire, Ice, Poison, and Psychic-type moves.

It is recommended to bring a team of at least 3 trainers to defeat Hisuian Decidueye quickly.

You may recognize Decidueye's name from the Rowlet Community Day we had earlier this year! This raid series will feature the Hisuian variant to Rowlet's most evolved form, Decidueye. This Pokémon is a part of the Timeless Travels season going on in Pokémon Go. It is only available as a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon Go at the time of writing this guide.

Hisuian Decidueye will enter into the raid rotation starting on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2:00 pm local time and will go to Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 5:00 pm local time.

You can encounter Hisuian Decidueye in the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1579-1655 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 1974-2069 CP

Hisuian Decidueye will be available in both its regular and shiny forms. Here's what it looks like:

Decidueye Typing

Hisuian Decidueye is a Grass- and Fighting-Type Pokémon, giving it a bunch of weaknesses for us to exploit! This Pokémon has weaknesses to all of these types: Flying, Fairy, Fire, Ice, Poison and Psychic-type moves. This gives us a ton of Pokémon to work with while we design our teams! However, this particular typing really works well if you have Flying types, as Decidueye's typing gives it massive vulnerability to both those types.

Boosts

Being that Hisuian Decidueye is a Grass and Fighting type, it will be weather boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. This Pokémon is only a 3-star raid, so the weather boosting will probably not slow you down so much. As long as you make some plans, that is.

We recommend taking on Hisuian Decidueye with a team of at least 3 Trainers. You could probably do it with 2 Trainers in a Party, but to make these raids faster you should just bring a third. Make sure you all party up to get that extra damage in, and you will fly through these raids.

Recommended Pokémon to Beat Decidueye

As you go through this list of Pokémon, keep in mind that Pokémon with the Shadow effect will be the strongest variation to bring into combat with you. You should prioritize those versions of these Pokémon if you have them. However, given that this is just a 3-star raid and it's not a Shadow or a Mega raid, you will probably be fine as long as your team has halfway decent Trainers and Pokémon.

Normal

Staraptor with Gust and Fly

with and Braviary with Air Slash and Fly

with and Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

with and Braviary (Hisuian) with Air Slash and Fly

with and Unfezant with Air Slash and Sky Attack

with and Bombirdier with Wing Attack and Fly

with and Toucannon with Peck and Drill Peck

with and Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

with and Togekiss with Air Slash and Aerial Ace

with and Yanmega with Wing Attack and Aerial Ace

Legendary

If you don't have any legendaries on this list, Mega Latios and Latias are both available in the raid rotation currently! You should consider heading out and getting one, if you can!

Rayquaza (Mega) with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

with and Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

with and Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

with and Tornadus (Therian) with Gust and Bleakwind Storm

with and Articuno (Galarian) with Psycho Cut and Brave Bird

with and Tornadus (Incarnate) with Air Slash and Hurricane

with and Lugia with Extrasensory and Aeroblast

with and Ho-oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird

with and Moltres (Galarian) with Wing Attack and Brave Bird

with and Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

with and Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

You can also take Mega Latias, but instead of Zen Headbutt you may want to consider Charm for her fast attack.

Mega

Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird

with and Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash and Blast Burn

with and Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Brave Bird

with and Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

with and Mega Charizard X with Wing Attack and Blast Burn

With that, you should have more than what you need to tackle these raids. Don't be afraid if you don't have all of these Pokémon - you will not need all of them, these are just the best of the best for this particular raid! Happy hunting, Trainers!