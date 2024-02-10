Key Takeaways
- Hisuian Decidueye is a 3-star raid boss in Pokémon Go.
- It is weak to Flying, Fairy, Fire, Ice, Poison, and Psychic-type moves.
- It is recommended to bring a team of at least 3 trainers to defeat Hisuian Decidueye quickly.
Welcome, Trainers!
You may recognize Decidueye's name from the Rowlet Community Day we had earlier this year! This raid series will feature the Hisuian variant to Rowlet's most evolved form, Decidueye. This Pokémon is a part of the Timeless Travels season going on in Pokémon Go. It is only available as a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon Go at the time of writing this guide.
Hisuian Decidueye will enter into the raid rotation starting on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2:00 pm local time and will go to Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 5:00 pm local time.
You can encounter Hisuian Decidueye in the following CP ranges:
- Level 20: 1579-1655 CP
- Level 25 with weather boost: 1974-2069 CP
Hisuian Decidueye will be available in both its regular and shiny forms. Here's what it looks like:
Decidueye Typing
Hisuian Decidueye is a Grass- and Fighting-Type Pokémon, giving it a bunch of weaknesses for us to exploit! This Pokémon has weaknesses to all of these types: Flying, Fairy, Fire, Ice, Poison and Psychic-type moves. This gives us a ton of Pokémon to work with while we design our teams! However, this particular typing really works well if you have Flying types, as Decidueye's typing gives it massive vulnerability to both those types.
Boosts
Being that Hisuian Decidueye is a Grass and Fighting type, it will be weather boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. This Pokémon is only a 3-star raid, so the weather boosting will probably not slow you down so much. As long as you make some plans, that is.
We recommend taking on Hisuian Decidueye with a team of at least 3 Trainers. You could probably do it with 2 Trainers in a Party, but to make these raids faster you should just bring a third. Make sure you all party up to get that extra damage in, and you will fly through these raids.
Recommended Pokémon to Beat Decidueye
As you go through this list of Pokémon, keep in mind that Pokémon with the Shadow effect will be the strongest variation to bring into combat with you. You should prioritize those versions of these Pokémon if you have them. However, given that this is just a 3-star raid and it's not a Shadow or a Mega raid, you will probably be fine as long as your team has halfway decent Trainers and Pokémon.
Normal
- Staraptor with Gust and Fly
- Braviary with Air Slash and Fly
- Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack
- Braviary (Hisuian) with Air Slash and Fly
- Unfezant with Air Slash and Sky Attack
- Bombirdier with Wing Attack and Fly
- Toucannon with Peck and Drill Peck
- Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic
- Togekiss with Air Slash and Aerial Ace
- Yanmega with Wing Attack and Aerial Ace
Legendary
If you don't have any legendaries on this list, Mega Latios and Latias are both available in the raid rotation currently! You should consider heading out and getting one, if you can!
- Rayquaza (Mega) with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing
- Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Tornadus (Therian) with Gust and Bleakwind Storm
- Articuno (Galarian) with Psycho Cut and Brave Bird
- Tornadus (Incarnate) with Air Slash and Hurricane
- Lugia with Extrasensory and Aeroblast
- Ho-oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird
- Moltres (Galarian) with Wing Attack and Brave Bird
- Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck
- Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
You can also take Mega Latias, but instead of Zen Headbutt you may want to consider Charm for her fast attack.
Mega
- Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird
- Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash and Blast Burn
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Brave Bird
- Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
- Mega Charizard X with Wing Attack and Blast Burn
With that, you should have more than what you need to tackle these raids. Don't be afraid if you don't have all of these Pokémon - you will not need all of them, these are just the best of the best for this particular raid! Happy hunting, Trainers!