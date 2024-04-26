Key Takeaways Pokémon GO widgets offer Egg, Buddy, and Activity Summary tracking for convenient in-game monitoring.

Learn how to add widgets on iPhone and Android for easy access to crucial game stats.

Android users can utilize Leek Duck's GO Events Widget to stay updated on current and upcoming in-game events.

Pokémon GO offers several handy widgets that allow trainers to keep track of various in-game activities directly from their smartphone’s home screen. These widgets are particularly effective when used in conjunction with the Adventure Sync feature, which tracks your distance even when the app is not actively open. Here’s a detailed guide on how to use these widgets, what each one does, and how to add them to your home screen on both iPhone and Android devices.

Available Widgets in Pokémon GO

Eggs Widget: This widget shows up to four of your currently incubating Eggs along with the distance remaining until each egg hatches. It’s a great way to keep tabs on your progress without having to open the game. Buddy Widget: This widget displays the current status of your Buddy Pokémon, including how far you need to walk with them to earn Buddy Candy. It’s useful for trainers who are actively working on strengthening their bond with their Buddy Pokémon. Activity Summary Widget: This all-in-one widget provides an overview of your Egg hatching status, your Buddy Pokémon’s stats, and your total walking distance for the week. It consolidates all your essential stats in one place for quick and easy monitoring.

How to Add Widgets to Your Home Screen

On iPhone:

Start on your Home Screen: Touch and hold a widget or an empty area until the apps begin to jiggle. Add a Widget: Tap the Add button, which appears in the upper-left corner. Choose Your Widget: Select the Pokémon GO widget you want to add. Select Size and Add: Choose your desired widget size, then tap 'Add Widget'. Finish: Tap 'Done' to finalize the placement.

On Android Devices:

Access the Widgets Menu: Touch and hold an empty space on your Home screen. Find Widgets: Tap on the 'Widgets' option that appears. Select Pokémon GO Widget: Tap and hold the Pokémon GO widget you want to use. Place Your Widget: Drag the widget to your preferred spot on the home screen and release it to place the widget.

GO Events Widget

Additionally, for Android users, there is a specific widget called the "GO Events Widget" provided by Leek Duck, available on the Google Play Store. This widget displays current and upcoming Pokémon GO events, providing easy access to event details with just a tap:

View Events Easily : See what events are currently happening and what’s coming up directly from your home screen.

: See what events are currently happening and what’s coming up directly from your home screen. Interactive: Tapping on an event within the widget will direct you to the event’s page on Leek Duck for more detailed information.

For iPhone users, it’s worth noting that an iPhone version of the GO Events Widget is currently in development, though a release date has not yet been announced.

Pokémon GO's widgets are invaluable tools for trainers looking to streamline their gameplay and keep essential game statistics accessible at all times. Whether you're tracking your Egg hatching progress, checking in on your Buddy Pokémon, or keeping an eye on upcoming events, these widgets enhance your Pokémon GO experience by keeping important information just a tap away.