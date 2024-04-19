Key Takeaways Shiny Pokémon are rare and sought after, with odds increasing during special events like Community Day.

Participate in Bellsprout Community Day for increased shiny rates, utilize lures, and focus on raids post-event.

Prepare by expanding storage, gathering resources, quick-catching, and checking for boosted shiny rates before events.

Catching shiny Pokémon is one of the most exciting challenges in Pokémon GO, and Bellsprout, along with its evolutions Weepinbell and Victreebel, are no exceptions. This guide will provide you with strategies to increase your chances of finding shiny versions of these Pokémon, particularly during events like Community Day.

Understanding Shiny Pokémon

Shiny Pokémon have different coloration than their regular counterparts and are highly sought after due to their rarity. The base chance of encountering a shiny Pokémon in Pokémon GO is approximately 1 in 500, but during special events like Community Day, these odds can improve significantly.

To use Bellsprout, Weepinbell, and Victreebel as examples, here are the shiny forms of each:

Participate in Community Day Events

During Bellsprout Community Day, the chances of encountering a shiny Bellsprout are significantly increased. Here’s how to make the most of it:

Maximize Time Spent Catching : The event typically lasts for three hours. Spend as much time as possible catching Bellsprout to boost your chances of a shiny.

: The event typically lasts for three hours. Spend as much time as possible catching Bellsprout to boost your chances of a shiny. Use Lures and Incense: These items increase the spawn rate of Pokémon around you. During Community Day, they last for three hours, giving you ample time to attract and catch more Bellsprout.

Focus on Raids Post-Community Day

Participate in Weepinbell Raids : After Community Day, Weepinbell will appear in four-star raids. Winning a raid will spawn more Bellsprout around the gym, maintaining increased shiny rates.

: After Community Day, Weepinbell will appear in four-star raids. Winning a raid will spawn more Bellsprout around the gym, maintaining increased shiny rates. Raid with Friends: Joining raids in groups ensures quicker victories, allowing you to participate in more raids within the available time.

Utilize Special Research and Field Research Tasks

Complete Event-Specific Research : Community Day often includes Field Research tasks that lead to Bellsprout encounters, which could be shiny.

: Community Day often includes Field Research tasks that lead to Bellsprout encounters, which could be shiny. Buy the Special Research Story: This typically costs a small fee but offers more structured tasks and rewards, often leading to several guaranteed Pokémon encounters.

Prepare for Community Days

Expand Your Pokémon Storage : Make sure you have enough space to catch many Bellsprout without needing to constantly manage your inventory.

: Make sure you have enough space to catch many Bellsprout without needing to constantly manage your inventory. Gather Resources : Stock up on PokéBalls, and make sure you have enough Incense and Lure Modules.

: Stock up on PokéBalls, and make sure you have enough Incense and Lure Modules. Plan Your Route: Scout locations with multiple PokéStops close together to maximize the effect of Lure Modules.

It's worth to get really good at quick-catching Pokémon! This will make your life easier and you'll likely catch a shiny faster.

Check for Shiny Rates

Stay Informed: Sometimes, the shiny rates are boosted beyond the usual rates for specific events. Keep an eye on announcements from Niantic leading up to the event. For Bellsprout's Community Day on April 20th, its shiny rates will be boosted immensely. You may even be lucky enough to run into 3-4 shinies.

Trade with Friends

Trade for Missing Shinies: If you have multiple shiny Bellsprout but no shiny Victreebel, consider trading with friends. Trading does not affect the shiny status, so if your friend caught one extra, maybe play on their generosity. Use crying for ultimate effectiveness.

Additional Tips

Stay Safe and Respectful : Always be aware of your surroundings, especially when playing in public spaces.

: Always be aware of your surroundings, especially when playing in public spaces. Hydrate and Rest: Community Days involve a lot of walking and screen time. Drink water and take breaks as needed.

By following these strategies, your chances of catching shiny Bellsprout, Weepinbell, and Victreebel will be much higher, especially during designated events like Community Day. Happy hunting, and may your adventures be shiny!