Key Takeaways Prepare by stocking up on Poké Balls, berries, and charging your device to avoid interruptions during Spotlight Hour.

Use Incense, stay in populated areas, and prioritize shiny checks to maximize shiny encounters.

Optimize catching with fast catch technique, use berries strategically, and review your catches post-event for trading opportunities.

In Pokémon GO, Spotlight Hour is a fantastic opportunity for trainers to catch specific Pokémon in abundance, often with a higher chance of encountering their shiny variants. On April 16th at 6:00 PM local time, Caterpie, Wurmple, and Weedle will be featured during their collective Spotlight Hour. Here’s a step-by-step guide to maximize your chances of catching shiny versions of these Pokémon during this event.

Preparation for Spotlight Hour

Stock Up on Essentials:

Poké Balls : Ensure you have plenty of Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls.

: Ensure you have plenty of Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls. Berries : Stock up on Razz Berries for easier catches, and Pinap Berries if you want to double the candy you receive after catching a Pokémon.

: Stock up on Razz Berries for easier catches, and Pinap Berries if you want to double the candy you receive after catching a Pokémon. Incense: Having Incense active will increase the spawn rate of Pokémon around you, which is crucial when you're stationary.

Clear Your Pokémon Storage:

Make sure you have enough space in your Pokémon storage to avoid having to manage it during the event. Clear out unnecessary Pokémon beforehand.

Charge Your Device:

Ensure your device is fully charged, or bring a portable charger, as Pokémon GO can drain battery quickly, especially during active events like Spotlight Hour.

How to Increase Your Shiny Odds

Use Incense:

Activate an Incense to increase the number of Pokémon appearances, especially if you’re playing from a static location. Incense will last for an hour.

Stay in a Populated Area:

Try to be in an area with multiple PokéStops. Parks and city centers are typically ideal as they have higher Pokémon spawn rates.

Lure Modules:

If you’re near PokéStops, use Lure Modules to increase the spawn rate of Pokémon around the PokéStop.

Keep Moving:

If possible, keep moving to maximize the number of spawns. More movement generally means more encounters.

Prioritize Shiny Checks:

Quickly tap each Caterpie, Wurmple, and Weedle to check if they are shiny. If they are not, you can choose to catch them or move on to check others. The shiny versions of these Pokémon have distinctly different colorations:

Tips for Catching

Fast Catch Technique:

Use the fast catch trick to speed up the catching process. This involves bypassing the catch animation by dragging the berry menu with one hand and throwing the Poké Ball with the other, then fleeing the encounter as soon as the Poké Ball hits.

Optimize Berry Usage:

Use Razz Berries if you’re encountering a shiny or a Pokémon with a high CP to ensure a higher catch rate. Use Pinap Berries on lower CP Pokémon to double your candy gain, which is helpful for evolving and powering up.

Post-Event

Review Your Catches:

After the event, go through your Pokémon and evaluate your catches. Transfer the extras while keeping the best for evolutions or trades.

Trade for Luckies:

If you caught extra shinies or high CP Pokémon, consider trading them with friends to try for Lucky Pokémon, which require less Stardust to power up.

Evolve Your Shinies:

If you've caught enough of each respective Pokemon to evolve them, you will get shinies of all their evolved forms as well!

By following these steps, you’ll maximize your chances of finding shiny Caterpie, Wurmple, and Weedle during their Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Remember, patience is key, and even if you don’t find a shiny, you’ll still end up with plenty of resources for future gameplay.