Key Takeaways Prepare with enough items to catch and maximize your potential.

Use efficient methods like fast catching and item usage to optimize shiny hunting.

After the Spotlight Hour, consider trading for better IVs and evolving with required candies.

Catching a shiny Elgyem and maximizing its potential during a Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO can be thrilling. This guide outlines strategies to help you increase your chances of finding a shiny Elgyem and make the most of the event. Admittedly, this shiny family leaves a little to be desired in terms of how impactful the colour change is, but a shiny's a shiny.

Prepare for Spotlight Hour

Gear Up

Inventory Check : Ensure you have plenty of Poké Balls, preferably Great and Ultra Balls, for higher catch success rates. Stock up on Pinap Berries to increase candy yield and Star Pieces to enhance Stardust gains.

: Ensure you have plenty of Poké Balls, preferably Great and Ultra Balls, for higher catch success rates. Stock up on Pinap Berries to increase candy yield and Star Pieces to enhance Stardust gains. Device Readiness: Charge your device fully or carry a portable charger to avoid running out of battery during the event.

Know Your Bonuses

Spotlight Hour Bonus: The typical bonus for a Spotlight Hour featuring Elgyem is 2× Catch Stardust. Activate a Star Piece to further increase the Stardust you collect by 50%.

Related Pokémon GO: How to Get Stardust Stardust in Pokémon GO is a precious resource with multifaceted uses that can significantly bolster your gameplay.

Finding a Good Shiny Hunting Spot

Location

Spawn Hotspots: Choose locations with a high density of PokéStops and frequent spawn points. Parks, malls, or areas with multiple lures often provide increased Pokémon encounters.

If you can get to one, malls tend to have a lot of PokéStops. That would be my first spot. Local parks are also good.

Efficient Catching

Fast Catch Technique : This method allows you to skip the catch animation. Swipe to open the Berry menu with one hand and throw the Poké Ball with the other; before the ball hits, tap the run-away button to exit the encounter quickly. This increases the number of Pokémon you can check and catch during the hour.

: This method allows you to skip the catch animation. Swipe to open the Berry menu with one hand and throw the Poké Ball with the other; before the ball hits, tap the run-away button to exit the encounter quickly. This increases the number of Pokémon you can check and catch during the hour. Use of Items: Use Pinap Berries on every Elgyem to maximize your candy gain, essential for evolving Elgyem into Beheeyem.

Increase Shiny Chances

Shiny Checks

Frequent Checks: During Spotlight Hour, Elgyem will appear more frequently. Tap each Elgyem to check if it's shiny. You do not need to catch every Elgyem; focus on checking as many as possible to find a shiny.

Related Pokémon GO: How to Get Shinies This guide covers all aspects of Shiny Pokémon, including how to find them, the mechanics behind their appearance, and tips to increase your chances.

Post-Spotlight Hour Strategies

Trading

Trade for Better IVs : After the event, consider trading Elgyem with friends to try for better Individual Values (IVs). Trading can reset IVs, potentially improving them.

: After the event, consider trading Elgyem with friends to try for better Individual Values (IVs). Trading can reset IVs, potentially improving them. Distance Trading: Trade Elgyem caught from far apart to gain extra candies, helpful for evolving and powering up Beheeyem.

Evolution

Candy Requirements : It takes 50 Elgyem candies to evolve into Beheeyem. Make sure to use your Pinap Berries during catches to collect enough candies.

: It takes to evolve into Beheeyem. Make sure to use your Pinap Berries during catches to collect enough candies. Timed Evolution: If there’s a special move available during an event window (not typical for Spotlight Hours but possible during other events), ensure you evolve Elgyem within this window to secure the exclusive move for Beheeyem.

Additional Tips

Stay Safe and Comfortable : Keep safety in mind while playing. Stay aware of your surroundings, especially in busy areas. Wear comfortable footwear and weather-appropriate clothing.

: Keep safety in mind while playing. Stay aware of your surroundings, especially in busy areas. Wear comfortable footwear and weather-appropriate clothing. Hydration and Energy: Spotlight Hours involve a lot of walking and focus. Bring water and perhaps a snack to stay hydrated and energized.

By following these steps, you can significantly increase your chances of catching a shiny Elgyem during its Spotlight Hour and maximize your gains from the event. Good luck, and happy hunting!