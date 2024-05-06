Key Takeaways Stock up on Poke Balls, Berries, and clear storage space before the event.

Maximize encounters, be efficient with shiny checks, and utilize fast catch technique.

Focus on the hunt, team up, check weather boosts, and review caught Pokemon afterwards.

Catching shiny Pokémon is one of the most exciting aspects of Pokémon GO, especially during the Spotlight Hours that increase your chances of encountering these rare variants. On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time, Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee will be featured, giving you a fantastic opportunity to try and catch their shiny forms. Here are strategies and tips to maximize your chances of encountering and capturing shiny Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee during this event.

Preparing for the Spotlight Event

Stock Up on Essentials: Poké Balls: Make sure you have plenty of Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls.

Make sure you have plenty of Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls. Berries: Have a good stock of Razz Berries and Golden Razz Berries to increase catch rates, and Pinap Berries if you want to double the candy on capture, which is beneficial during the 2× Transfer Candy bonus. Clear Storage Space: Before the event starts, clear out your Pokémon storage to make room for all the Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee you'll be catching. This also includes deciding in advance which Pokémon you'll transfer for the extra candy.

Strategies for Shiny Hunting Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee

Maximize Encounters: The more Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee you encounter, the better your chances of finding a shiny. Stay in areas with high spawn rates like parks or locations with multiple PokéStops.

Use Lure Modules on PokéStops and Incense to increase spawn rates around you throughout the hour. Be Efficient: Quickly tap each Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee to check for shinies and move on if they are not shiny. This method is often referred to as the "shiny check."

You do not need to catch every Pokémon you check; however, catching more will help you take full advantage of the 2× Transfer Candy bonus. Utilize Fast Catch Technique: Learn and utilize the fast catch trick to speed up the catching process and check more Pokémon during the limited time. This technique involves bypassing the catch animation to save time. Stay Charged: Ensure your device is fully charged before the event starts, or carry a portable charger, as constant interaction with the game can drain battery life quickly.

Tips During the Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee Spotlight Hour Event

Focus on the Hunt: Keep moving and stay focused on the game to maximize your encounter rate. The more Pokémon you check, the higher your chances of finding a shiny. Team Up: If possible, hunt in groups. This can increase the number of Pokémon spawns and thereby increase chances of encountering shinies collectively. Weather Boost: Check the weather in-game. Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee, being Fighting types, are boosted by cloudy weather, which increases their spawn rate and the likelihood of encountering higher stat (IV) Pokémon, including shinies.

After the Spotlight Event

Review and Transfer:

After the event, take the time to review the Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee you've caught. Transfer the lower IV Pokémon to take advantage of the double candy bonus, unless they're shiny.

Save High-IV and Shiny Pokémon

Keep any high-IV or shiny versions for battles, trades, or as trophies.

By following these tips, you'll be well-prepared to make the most of the Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, with a good chance of adding shiny versions of these Pokémon to your collection. Good luck, and happy hunting!