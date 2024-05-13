Key Takeaways Base shiny rate is 1 in 450

Utilize events for boosted rates

Use lures, raid battles, & trade for evolution

Shiny Pokémon are highly sought after in Pokémon GO for their rarity and unique color variations. Abra, Kadabra, and Alakazam are no exceptions. Here's your step-by-step guide to increasing your chances of catching these coveted shiny versions during your gameplay.

Abra's upcoming Spotlight Hour will be a great time to get a Shiny! Here is what Abra's shiny tree looks like. Admittedly, they're not so incredibly different.

Understanding Shiny Rates

The base shiny rate in Pokémon GO varies by species, but for most Pokémon, the rate is approximately 1 in 450. During special events like Community Days or certain spotlight hours, these rates can increase significantly.

Strategies for Catching Shiny Abra

1. Maximize Encounters During Spotlight Hour

Utilize the Spotlight Hour : Abra's upcoming Spotlight Hour is an excellent opportunity to maximize your encounters with this Pokémon, thus increasing your chances of finding a shiny. The more Abra you encounter, the better your chances of finding a shiny.

: Abra's upcoming Spotlight Hour is an excellent opportunity to maximize your encounters with this Pokémon, thus increasing your chances of finding a shiny. The more Abra you encounter, the better your chances of finding a shiny. Use Incense: Activate an incense during the hour to increase the spawn rate of Pokémon around you, which will also increase your chances of encountering a shiny Abra.

2. Participate in Events

Community Days and Special Events : Niantic frequently hosts events where certain Pokémon have boosted shiny rates. Keep an eye on announcements for any such events featuring Abra, Kadabra, or Alakazam.

: Niantic frequently hosts events where certain Pokémon have boosted shiny rates. Keep an eye on announcements for any such events featuring Abra, Kadabra, or Alakazam. Check for Limited Research Days: Sometimes, Niantic offers limited research tasks that can lead to encounters with specific Pokémon, like Abra. Completing these tasks during such events can increase your chances of encountering a shiny.

3. Use Lures at PokéStops

Gather with Friends: Coordinate with other players to use lures on multiple PokéStops in a small area. This increases the number of Pokémon spawns overall and, by extension, your chance to encounter a shiny Abra.

The more you walk around, the more Pokémon will spawn around you!

4. Raid Battles

Look for Abra Raids: While less common, Abra may appear in raid battles. Participating in these can give you a chance at a shiny Abra, especially during raid events where shiny rates might be boosted.

Evolving Shiny Abra to Kadabra and Alakazam

Once you've caught a shiny Abra, evolving it to Kadabra and then to Alakazam is straightforward:

Collect Candy : You'll need 25 Abra candies to evolve Abra into Kadabra, and then 100 more candies to evolve Kadabra into Alakazam. Use Pinap Berries during catches to double the amount of candy you receive.

: You'll need 25 Abra candies to evolve Abra into Kadabra, and then 100 more candies to evolve Kadabra into Alakazam. Use Pinap Berries during catches to double the amount of candy you receive. Trading for Evolution: Remember, trading a Kadabra will evolve it into Alakazam without the need for additional candies. If you have a friend with a shiny Kadabra, consider trading to save on candy costs.

Additional Tips

Check IVs and Stats : Before evolving your shiny Abra, check its IVs and stats to ensure it is battle-worthy, especially if you plan to use your Alakazam in raids or battles.

: Before evolving your shiny Abra, check its IVs and stats to ensure it is battle-worthy, especially if you plan to use your Alakazam in raids or battles. Stay Informed: Follow Pokémon GO updates on social media or through the official channels to stay informed about any changes to shiny rates or special events featuring Abra.

By following these tips, you'll increase your chances of not only catching a shiny Abra but also evolving it into a powerful and rare shiny Alakazam. Happy hunting, and may your efforts lead you to that elusive shiny!