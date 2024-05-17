Key Takeaways Shiny Pokémon are rare but can be boosted during Community Day events.

Utilize Fast Catch technique during high spawn events to check for shinies efficiently.

Participate in raids post-Community Day for more shiny opportunities or consider trading with friends.

Catching a Shiny Bounsweet and evolving it into Shiny Steenee and Shiny Tsareena can be a rewarding challenge in Pokémon GO. Here’s a step-by-step guide to increase your chances of adding these shiny versions to your collection.

Step 1: Understand the Basics

Shiny Basics : Shiny Pokémon are rare variants with different coloration than their regular counterparts. The chances of encountering a shiny are generally low but can be increased during specific events like Community Days.

: Shiny Pokémon are rare variants with different coloration than their regular counterparts. The chances of encountering a shiny are generally low but can be increased during specific events like Community Days. Evolution Path: Bounsweet evolves into Steenee, which then evolves into Tsareena. Make sure you have enough Bounsweet Candy for both evolutions—25 candies to evolve Bounsweet into Steenee and 100 candies to evolve Steenee into Tsareena.

Related Pokémon GO: How to Get Shinies This guide covers all aspects of Shiny Pokémon, including how to find them, the mechanics behind their appearance, and tips to increase your chances.

Step 2: Maximize Community Day Opportunities

Community Day Events : Bounsweet’s shiny rates are boosted during its specific Community Day, significantly increasing your chances of encountering a shiny. Engage fully during the event hours (there will be one coming soon on Sunday, May 19th, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time).

: Bounsweet’s shiny rates are boosted during its specific Community Day, significantly increasing your chances of encountering a shiny. Engage fully during the event hours (there will be one coming soon on local time). Use Items Wisely: Activate Lures and Incense to increase spawn rates during these hours. Since these effects last for three hours, timing their activation at the start of the event maximizes their utility.

Step 3: Optimize Your Catch Strategy

Fast Catch Technique : This technique allows you to catch Pokémon rapidly without waiting through the animation. Quickly drag the berry menu with one hand and throw the Poké Ball with the other. Before the ball hits, tap the run-away icon at the top left to exit. If done correctly, you can check your storage to see if you’ve caught the Pokémon.

: This technique allows you to catch Pokémon rapidly without waiting through the animation. Quickly drag the berry menu with one hand and throw the Poké Ball with the other. Before the ball hits, tap the run-away icon at the top left to exit. If done correctly, you can check your storage to see if you’ve caught the Pokémon. Prioritize Shiny Checks: During high spawn events like Community Day, click on each Bounsweet to check if it’s shiny. You can run from non-shinies to quickly move to the next spawn.

Step 4: Participate in Raids and Use Special Research

Raids Post-Community Day : After the Community Day event, participate in the four-star Steenee raids from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. These raids provide more opportunities for shiny encounters.

: After the Community Day event, participate in the four-star Steenee raids from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. These raids provide more opportunities for shiny encounters. Special Research: Purchase the event-exclusive Special Research story for chances at additional Bounsweet encounters, which could potentially be shiny.

Step 5: Trade for a Shiny

Trading Benefits: If you couldn’t catch a shiny, consider trading with friends. Trades can result in a shiny Pokémon changing its IV (Individual Values), potentially improving it. Remember, the cost for trading shinies is high unless you’re Best Friends, and the shiny variant needs to be registered in both trainers’ Pokédexes to avoid exorbitant costs.

Step 6: Prepare for Evolution

Candy Collection : Ensure you collect enough Bounsweet Candy during the event. Use Pinap Berries during catches to double the amount of candy you receive from each catch.

: Ensure you collect enough Bounsweet Candy during the event. Use Pinap Berries during catches to double the amount of candy you receive from each catch. Evolution Timing: To get Tsareena with a Community Day exclusive move (like High Jump Kick), evolve Steenee during the event or up to five hours after it ends.

Additional Tips

Stay Charged : Community Days involve extensive walking and playing, so carry a portable charger.

: Community Days involve extensive walking and playing, so carry a portable charger. Stay Hydrated and Protected: Bring water, snacks, and wear suitable clothing for the weather, ensuring a comfortable hunting experience.

By following these steps, you’ll maximize your chances of catching and evolving a Shiny Bounsweet during its Community Day event in Pokémon GO. Happy hunting, and may your efforts be rewarded with that coveted shiny sparkle!