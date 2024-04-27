Key Takeaways Events boost shiny rates: Cleffa Hatch Day increases shiny Cleffa encounters significantly.

Manage resources: Gather candies and take advantage of special events to evolve Cleffa.

Boost shiny chances: Increase encounters, use lures/incense, and collaborate with the community.

Catching a Shiny Cleffa and evolving it into Shiny Clefairy and Shiny Clefable can be a rewarding challenge in Pokémon GO. This guide will provide you with strategies and tips to increase your chances of finding a Shiny Cleffa and successfully evolving it.

Understanding Shiny Spawns

Shiny Rates: Typically, the base shiny rate in Pokémon GO is about 1 in 450 for wild encounters. However, during special events like the Cleffa Hatch Day, the shiny rates for featured Pokémon such as Cleffa are often boosted significantly.

How to Get Shiny Cleffa

Participate in Events: Events like Cleffa Hatch Day significantly increase your chances of encountering a Shiny Cleffa. During these events, Cleffa hatches from 2 km eggs more frequently, and there’s an increased chance of these being shiny. Maximize Egg Hatches: Since Cleffa is typically found in 2 km eggs, increase your chances by: Using Super Incubators to reduce hatch distance.

to reduce hatch distance. Staying stocked with Incubators (both regular and super) to continuously hatch eggs during high-frequency periods like the Cleffa Hatch Day.

during high-frequency periods like the Cleffa Hatch Day. Walking as much as possible during event hours to benefit from the reduced hatch distance.

By the way, if you're wondering what Cleffa and its evolved forms look like in their shiny forms, check it out:

Evolving Shiny Cleffa

Once you have your Shiny Cleffa, evolving it into Shiny Clefairy and then Shiny Clefable requires careful resource management:

Gather Candy: You will need 25 Cleffa Candies to evolve Cleffa into Clefairy and then an additional 100 Clefairy Candies to evolve Clefairy into Clefable. Use Pinap Berries during catches to double the amount of candy per catch.

during catches to double the amount of candy per catch. Consistently walk with a Cleffa or Clefairy as your buddy to earn candies through walking. Wait for Special Events: Occasionally, Pokémon GO will run events that reduce the candy required to evolve certain Pokémon or increase candy yields. Taking advantage of these can make your evolution journey easier.

Tips for Boosting Shiny Chances

Increase Encounters: The more Cleffa you encounter, the higher your chances of finding a shiny. Be active during events, participate in community days, and stay mobile to maximize encounters. Utilize Lures and Incense: During events, use lures at PokéStops and incense to increase the spawn rate of Pokémon around you, raising the chances of encountering a shiny Cleffa. Community Collaboration: Engage with your local Pokémon GO community to find out when and where Cleffa spawns are peaking. Other players can also confirm if shiny rates seem elevated.

Finding a Shiny Cleffa and evolving it into Shiny Clefable can be a fun and exciting process, especially during targeted events like Cleffa Hatch Day. Stay prepared, use your resources wisely, and keep in touch with the community to maximize your chances of success. Happy hunting!