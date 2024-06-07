Key Takeaways Prepare for the upcoming Goomy Community Day with a plan, plenty of Poké Balls, and a safe location.

Utilize Sliggoo raids during the event to increase Goomy spawns and improve your chances of finding shiny Pokémon.

Evolve a shiny Goomy for shiny Sliggoo and Goodra, collecting candies and using a Rainy Lure Module for evolution.

One of the best things about Community Days is that it's one of the best times to hunt a shiny. Where the usual chances of finding a shiny are 1 in 500 for most Pokémon, even during Spotlight Hours, Community Days instead feature a rate of 1 in 25 for the Pokémon the event is based off of. On Sunday, June 9, 2024, Pokémon GO will have its Goomy Community Day. With that, Trainers will have the opportunity to catch themselves a very good Pokémon, and with some luck and effort, it'll be shiny. This guide will give you tips on how to shiny hunt during the upcoming Goomy Community Day.

This is what Goomy's shiny line looks like:

Prepare for Community Day

The best way to tackle Community Days in general is to ensure that you plan ahead of time. You want to make sure you have a good spot planned to go and sit at for the duration of the event. This time around, you should ensure that the place you go to for Community Day has an abundance of Gyms. I'll explain why later.

It's also important to make sure that the place that you go to is safe. Trainers, make sure you're not putting yourself in harm's way by playing near streets or moving vehicles in general. Be aware of your surroundings and keep alert for the duration of the event.

Community Days always take 3 hours, so make sure your location will be able to accommodate you for the full duration of the event, so you can focus on catching Goomy. You're going to want to make sure you've got a snack and some water, especially if you live in a hotter area.

Additionally, you're going to want to make sure you have plenty of Poke Balls for the event. I like to have at least 100 Poke Balls to start with. You're also going to need a cleared out Pokémon storage, so I don't have to spend as much time during the event transferring Pokémon I don't want. Save that for after the event.

How to Do Sliggoo Raids

During the event, the 4-star raid pool will open up and it'll be all Sliggoos for three hours. You will see them replace 5-star raids at gyms as long as this event is active. Since Sliggoo is a Dragon-type Pokemon, you're going to want to focus on Dragon-types, Ice-types, and Fairy-types to take on these raids. You're not going to need a lot of help taking down Sliggoo as long as you have decently-leveled counters with appropriate movesets.

Here are some of the best counters you can bring to raid against Sliggoo:

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage (normal variation will work too) Dialga with Dragon Breath and Roar of Time Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage (normal variation will work as well) Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche Mega Gyarados with Dragon Tail and Outrage Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe Baxcalibur with Dragon Breath and Avalanche

If you have shadow or mega forms of any of these Pokémon, they will take you pretty far with these raids. That said, if you have other Pokémon that are Dragon, Ice, or Fairy-type to bring to raid against Sliggoo, you should bring them. Even if it's not best-of-the-best, any Pokémon with moves of these typings will do better than Pokémon with moves of other Types.

How to Get Shiny Goomy

This community day will feature Sliggoo raids. While you can catch shinies from raids, this is not the main reason for completing them. Instead, you're going to want to do them because they will increase the amount of Goomy spawns in a huge radius around that gym for half an hour. By finding a place with lots of Gyms, you can stack up this effect and benefit from the hoards of Goomy that'll spawn on your screen. As your odds for catching a shiny have now increased to 1 in 25, that means that, chances are, you're likely to get a couple of shinies by taking advantage of these spawns.

Once you catch a shiny Goomy, you can proceed on to the next steps to get shiny Sliggoo and Goodra.

How to Get Shiny Sliggoo and Goodra

The easiest way to get shiny versions of Goomy's evolved forms will be to evolve a shiny Goomy. For this, you're going to need 125 Candies in total. Goomy will evolve into Sliggoo with 25 Goomy Candies, and then Sliggoo will evolve into Goodra after 100 Candies.

You can only evolve Sliggoo into Goodra if it's rainy, or you're standing near a Rain Module.

You will get Goomy Candy every time you catch a Goomy. Make sure you use your Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to ensure you have as many Goomy Candy to work with as possible.

Since Sliggoo requires special weather to evolve in addition to an abundance of candy, you will want to complete the Research tasks for the Goomy Community Day event. The reward for this event is a Rainy Lure Module, which you can use in place of actual rainy weather to evolve your Sliggoo.