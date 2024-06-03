Key Takeaways Preparation is key: Stock up on Poke Balls, clear storage space, and find a good hunting route.

Use Incense, Lures, and Quick Catch technique to maximize encounters and shinies.

Evolve a shiny Makuhita to get Shiny Hariyama, and use Lucky Egg for more XP.

Shiny hunting during Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO can be a fun and rewarding experience. While Spotlight Hours don't themselves increase your shiny odds, they vastly increase the chance of a specific Pokémon spawning. For the upcoming Spotlight Hour coming June 4th, 2024, this Pokémon will be Makuhita.

Between the hours of 6 and 7 pm local time, armies upon armies of Makuhita will spawn on the map. You'll be absolutely surrounded by them, especially if you follow the advice in this guide, and the sheer abundance of spawns tends to make it so that shinies end up showing up for the average Trainer going out and making the most of this hour.

This guide will teach you exactly what you need to do in order to shiny hunt during the Makuhita Spotlight Hour. Let's get into it!

Preparing for the Spotlight Hour

You're going to want to dot your Is and cross your Ts, so to speak, before the Spotlight Hour even happens. Use the time before the hour begins to do the following things:

Stock Up On Balls

You're going to want plenty of Poke Balls for the event. I recommend starting the hour with this count:

100x Poke Balls

50x Great Balls

20x Ultra Balls

This gives you a bunch of Balls to work with during the hour, and a couple more powerful Balls you can use on Makuhita with higher CP values.

Make sure you're going for Curve Balls along with Nice, Great, or Excellent throws. These will all increase your catch chances. Getting good at hitting them will significantly help your Poke Ball inventory stay properly stocked.

Clear Your Storage

You're going to want both Inventory and Pokémon storage space. I recommend transferring out any Pokémon you're not planning on keeping and having a large amount of space leftover so you don't have to worry about transfering Makuhita during the hour at all. For me, I like to have at least 100 spaces in my Pokémon storage (though sometimes I catch more than this and have to transfer anyway). That being said, you do not need to catch every Makuhita you need to increase your shiny odds.

You only need to make sure a Makuhita is shiny by tapping on it on the map, you do not need to catch Makuhita that aren't shiny. In Pokémon GO, your odds of catching shinies do not get boosted the more of a specific Pokémon you catch, so catching them all is a waste of time (if you're not using the Quick Catch Technique).

As for your inventory space, as long as you're actively catching during the event, you can get away with less open spaces because you'll be burning through Poke Balls and making space as you go. If you can spare the potions, I'd throw out any low-level potions you don't need in favour of more Poke Balls.

Find a Good Loop or Route

I like to spend my Spotlight Hours walking around parks with a lot of PokeStops in my area. This lets me keep my Ball inventory stocked, with the added bonus of getting more spawns because Pokémon spawn in denser concentrations around these areas. You're going to want to make sure this place is safe and that you can spend the next hour in it without being interrupted, or interrupting someone else.

City centers are also a good place to go shiny hunting during the Spotlight Hour. However, if your city centers are near streets, it may not be the safest option. Keep this in mind when you're picking your routes and stay safe out there, Trainers.

Bring some water for your outdoors activities, especially if you're in a place in the world where it's warm. We don't need to be dehydrating ourselves for Pokémon GO, Trainers.

Charge Your Device

This may be obvious, but the amount of times I've nearly walked out the door with a dead phone around this time makes it worth mentioning in my mind. If you're the type to not charge your phone during the day and are liable to forget to do so before the Spotlight Hour, it's a good idea to have a portable charger on hand that you can use for the event. Pokémon GO is a relatively demanding game in terms of energy usage, so it will run your battery down quickly throughout this hour.

Keeping on top of this will keep you in the game for the entire hour, so stay on top of it!

Using Incense and Lures

You'll already be seeing a lot of Makuhita through this hour, but using Incense and dropping Lures on PokeStops will take this the extra mile. Your screen will be inundated with more Makuhita than you'll know what to do with, and it's important to have this because more spawns means more chances at getting a shiny.

Quick Catch Technique

To maximize your encounters with Makuhita, use the Quick Catch technique for catching Pokémon. You'll do this by following these steps:

Keep one thumb on the Berry menu. Throw your Poke Ball. Drag the berry menu immediately.

This will skip the animation for the catch, allowing you to run away. If you see the Makuhita disappear from the map, you have caught it.

How to Get Shiny Hariyama

Throughout the Spotlight Hour, you're going to be catching a ton of Makuhita. Ensure you've caught at least enough Makuhita to have 50 spare Makuhita Candies, which you will then use on a shiny Makuhita. Keep in mind that a normal variation of any Pokémon will never evolve into a shiny. You have to evolve a shiny Pokémon in order to get its evolutionary line in their shiny forms as well.

Hariyama itself will not be spawning throughout the Spotlight Hour, so evolving a shiny Makuhita is the only way you can get one for this event.

Additional Tips

Use a Lucky Egg and Star Piece for more XP and Stardust during the hour!

Use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries for more Candies!