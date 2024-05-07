Key Takeaways Enable Adventure Sync in Pokémon GO settings for seamless tracking of walking distance.

Pokémon GO offers a feature called Adventure Sync that allows you to keep track of the distance you travel even when you're not actively playing the game. This feature is particularly useful for hatching Pokémon eggs and earning rewards based on walking distance. Here’s how you can enable Adventure Sync in Pokémon GO to make the most out of your movements.

Steps to Enable Adventure Sync

1. Accessing the Settings Menu

Open Pokémon GO on your mobile device.

Tap on the Poké Ball icon at the bottom center of the screen to open the main menu.

Select ‘Settings’ in the top right corner of the menu.

2. Enabling Adventure Sync

Scroll down in the Settings menu until you find ‘Adventure Sync’.

Tap on ‘Adventure Sync’ to open the Adventure Sync settings.

You will see an option to enable it—tap on the toggle to turn on Adventure Sync.

A permission request will pop up asking you to allow Pokémon GO to access your location, physical activity, and health data. Approve these permissions to proceed.

3. Connecting to Health Apps

For enhanced functionality, connect Adventure Sync to your device’s health application: Android Users : Connect to Google Fit by going to Settings > Google > Google Fit > Connected apps and devices, then select Pokémon GO and confirm. iOS Users : Open Apple Health, tap on Sources, find Pokémon GO, and confirm your selection.



Additional Tips for Using Adventure Sync

Consider Data and Battery Usage

Be aware that using Adventure Sync can increase your device's data usage and battery drain. You might want to manage these settings based on your phone plan and battery life.

Download and Use the Widget

iOS : From the home screen, hold an empty area until the icons wiggle. Tap the ‘+’ symbol in the upper-left corner. Type in 'Pokémon GO' and select it. Tap 'Add Widget' and then 'Done' to place the Pokémon GO widget on your home screen.

: Android : Hold an empty area on your home screen and tap 'Widgets'. Find the Pokémon GO widget and place it on your home screen.

:

Using the widget allows you to quickly check your progress without fully opening the Pokémon GO app, making it easier to see when an egg has hatched or how much more you need to walk to earn a reward. For more about widgets, check out our guide below!

Benefits of Adventure Sync

Hatch Eggs and Earn Candy : Adventure Sync counts your steps and helps hatch Pokémon eggs and earn candy with your buddy Pokémon without having the app open.

: Adventure Sync counts your steps and helps hatch Pokémon eggs and earn candy with your buddy Pokémon without having the app open. Earn Rewards : Achieve weekly walking milestones to earn rewards such as Poké Balls, Stardust, and more.

: Achieve weekly walking milestones to earn rewards such as Poké Balls, Stardust, and more. Health Integration: By linking to health apps like Google Fit or Apple Health, you can keep a comprehensive log of your fitness activity both inside and outside of Pokémon GO.

Turning on Adventure Sync in Pokémon GO not only enhances your gaming experience but also encourages physical activity, making it a win-win feature for health-conscious gamers. By following these steps, you can ensure that every step you take is counted, bringing you closer to hatching eggs and earning various in-game rewards. Happy exploring!