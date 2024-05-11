Key Takeaways Access AR mode by opening camera in the app menu.

Place and adjust Pokémon on flat surface for photos.

Use animations, stickers, and different scenes creatively.

Pokémon GO has introduced a revamped AR (Augmented Reality) mode that significantly enhances how trainers can interact with and photograph their Pokémon. This guide will walk you through the new features, including photographing multiple Pokémon, using animations and stickers, and more.

Accessing AR Mode

Step 1: Open the Camera Feature

Navigate to the main menu in Pokémon GO.

Click on the camera icon located at the bottom left of the screen.

Step 2: Select Your Pokémon

You can choose Pokémon for your photo either from suggested groups or select them manually, similar to how you assemble a team for raids and battles.

Suggested groups vary and offer a fun way to mix up your photography sessions. For example, a group might be humorously titled ‘Little Chonkers’.

Placing Your Pokémon

Step 1: Find the Right Spot

Point your camera at a flat surface. Yellow footprints will appear to indicate where you can place your Pokémon.

Tap the icon of your Pokémon and slide them into position. For flying Pokémon, tap higher up in the sky.

Step 2: Adjust the Orientation

To rotate your Pokémon, tap the rotation button (two arrows forming a circle).

A toy will appear in front of them. Move the toy around, and your Pokémon will turn to follow it.

Exit the rotation mode by clicking the circle arrows button with an X.

Step 3: Managing Multiple Pokémon

The order you place Pokémon is the order you selected them.

Be mindful of spacing. If Pokémon are too close, the Pokéball will turn invisible, indicating an issue with placement.

To reposition a Pokémon, tap the white Pokéball icon and adjust as needed.

Related Pokémon GO: Full Party Play Guide Party Play in Pokémon GO provides a unique and engaging way to experience the game with friends.

Advanced Placement Techniques

Elevating Your AR Experience:

Surface Detection: Utilize the improved surface detection feature to place Pokémon on a variety of textures and gradients. Experiment with different environments to see how the AR technology adapts.

Utilize the improved surface detection feature to place Pokémon on a variety of textures and gradients. Experiment with different environments to see how the AR technology adapts. Depth and Scale Adjustment: For a more realistic interaction, adjust the scale of your Pokémon according to the environment. This is especially useful for creating scenes that appear true-to-life or fantastical.

Related Pokémon GO: How to Turn On Adventure Sync Pokémon GO offers a feature called Adventure Sync that allows you to keep track of the distance you travel.

Utilizing Animations

Animating Your Pokémon

Tap a Pokémon or the ‘happy’ button (smiley face) to trigger their happy animation.

Below the happy button is the camera icon with stars, which activates ‘burst’ mode. This mode takes a series of photos while triggering Pokémon animations.

Advanced Animation Techniques

Enhancing Emotional Expression:

Interaction Play: Some Pokémon respond differently when tapped multiple times or when interacted with in specific ways. Experiment with these interactions to capture unique expressions and actions.

Some Pokémon respond differently when tapped multiple times or when interacted with in specific ways. Experiment with these interactions to capture unique expressions and actions. Group Dynamics: Trigger animations while multiple Pokémon are on the screen to see how they interact with each other. This can lead to unexpected and delightful scenes, perfect for storytelling through photos.

Adding Stickers and Flair

Enhancing Photos with Stickers

After exiting your photo session, you have the option to add stickers from your inventory or new ‘flair’ stickers.

Note that using a sticker in a photo will deplete it from your inventory, similar to how you use stickers in gifts.

Stickers and Flair Customization

Personalizing Your Photos:

Thematic Stickers: Use stickers that match the theme of your photo. For example, adding snowflakes or sunglasses depending on the season or setting.

Use stickers that match the theme of your photo. For example, adding snowflakes or sunglasses depending on the season or setting. Layering Stickers: You can layer stickers to create a more textured and complex visual style. This is particularly effective for adding depth or emphasizing certain aspects of your Pokémon or the environment.

Related Pokémon GO: Flock Together Event Guide This event is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time.

Experimenting with New AR Features

Creating Unique Pokémon Photos

Experiment with different scenes, such as battle setups or group photos of Pokémon families.

AR tricks like Bokehmon and the Tiny Pokémon trick using perspective are still viable and can enhance your photos creatively.

Creative Photo Ideas

Themed Photography:

Seasonal Snaps: Capture Pokémon in seasonal settings, such as a snowy landscape with Ice-type Pokémon or a beach scene with Water-types.

Capture Pokémon in seasonal settings, such as a snowy landscape with Ice-type Pokémon or a beach scene with Water-types. Night Mode: Explore taking photos in low light conditions. Some Pokémon might have special animations that only trigger at night or in dark environments.

Explore taking photos in low light conditions. Some Pokémon might have special animations that only trigger at night or in dark environments. Action Shots: Utilize burst mode to capture high-energy action shots, perfect for portraying battles or dynamic expressions.

Related Pokémon GO: Master League and Great League Remix Guide From Friday, May 10, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT to Friday, May 17, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT, Pokémon GO will host the Master League and the Great League Remix.

Social Sharing

Share your best shots on social media using the hashtag #gosnapshot to see what others are creating and get inspired.

Technical Tips

Maximizing AR Capabilities:

Battery Saver Tips: AR mode can be demanding on your phone’s battery. Enable battery saver mode in the app settings, and consider carrying a portable charger during long AR sessions.

AR mode can be demanding on your phone’s battery. Enable battery saver mode in the app settings, and consider carrying a portable charger during long AR sessions. Memory Management: High-quality AR photos can consume a lot of memory. Regularly back up your photos and clear the cache to keep your device running smoothly.

High-quality AR photos can consume a lot of memory. Regularly back up your photos and clear the cache to keep your device running smoothly. Safety Precautions: While engaging in AR photography, always remain aware of your surroundings to avoid accidents, especially when moving around or in busy areas.

The updated AR mode in Pokémon GO offers trainers more creative control and interaction with their Pokémon. Whether you're aiming to capture adorable group shots or intense battle scenes, these tools allow for a more engaging and personal experience. Dive into the enhanced AR mode and explore the possibilities of Pokémon photography!