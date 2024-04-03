Key Takeaways Kartana will be in 5-star raids, available only in Northern Hemisphere until April 12, 2024.

Kartana is weak to Fighting and Fire-type moves, with 4x weakness to Fire.

Recommended counters include Charizard, Blaziken, and Moltres for an efficient raid.

Welcome, Trainers!

Kartana will soon enter the 5-star raid rotation. It will be available only in the Northern Hemisphere from Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time until Friday, April 12, 2024.

You can catch Kartana at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 2010 –2101 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2512 – 2626 CP

Kartana will be available in both shiny and normal variations! Here is what it looks like:

Typing

Kartana's typing is highly exploitable! It is a Grass and Steel-type Pokemon, which gives it weakness to Fighting and Fire-type moves. We will be focusing mostly on exploring Kartana's 4x weakness to Fire when designing our teams. However, I will be listing some other half-decent Pokémon to use against it as well.

Boosts

Kartana will be weather boosted by Sunny or Snowy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Kartana is not currently duo-able, however the amount of Trainers you should need to defeat it won't be too many. With great counters, you can get away with 3-4 Trainers in a raid team and reliably take Kartana down. If you don't have amazing counters in general, consider taking between 6-8 Trainers, just so that you can consistently bring it down and catch it. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Magmortar with Fire Spin and Fire Punch

Salamence with Fire Fang and Fire Blast

Emboar with Ember and Blast Burn

Legendary

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Ho-oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire

Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Fire Punch

Mega

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Mega Salamence with Fire Fang and Fire Blast