Hello Trainers! Congratulations on Level 40!

Now that you have reached Pokémon Go’s first official level cap, you will face ten new, complex challenges if you want to advance any further. Going from Level 40 to Level 41 is one of the more straightforward challenges in this series, and this guide will help you navigate it with some tips to keep the ball rolling.

Your tasks are as follows:

Power up a Legendary Pokémon 20 times

Win 30 Raids

Catch 200 Pokémon in a single day

Earn 5 Gold Medals

Now, let’s get into it.

Power up a Legendary Pokémon

Powering up Pokémon is not exceptionally difficult, but the tricky part about this challenge is that they are Legendary Pokémon. The easiest way you can beat this challenge is to find your lowest level Legendary Pokémon and power them up.

Low-level Pokémon take less Stardust and Candy to power up, making this much more cost-effective for you.

If you do not have Candy or Rare Candy to do this, you can take advantage of the current raid season. Join local raids using your free daily raid ticket (the ones you get from spinning Gym Discs), and you will get candies for each Legendary Pokémon you catch.

Win 30 Raids

You will get through this challenge naturally if you are actively hunting for Legendary or Mega Pokémon. By this point in your Pokémon Go career, you will have Pokémon that are strong enough to at least take down 1-Star raids, if not 3-Star raids. Any raid will count, so if you want to burn through this challenge quickly, use your raid tickets on anything you find that you can clear.

If you find yourself in a position where you cannot clear raids by yourself, or you live in a rural area and thus there are no raids, then you still have some options. These are more expensive options, unfortunately.

Discord servers and other online communities exist with Trainers seeking other Trainers to do remote raids. This is what has kept the community’s raiding scene thriving. Join one of these communities and purchase some remote raid tickets, and you will not only get some powerful Pokémon but you will get this challenge done.

Remember that when you buy coins for Pokémon GO, you should buy them from the web store. You get more PokéCoins per purchase than you would from the in-game store.

Catch 200 Pokémon In a Day

This one is relatively straightforward. You catch Pokémon, any Pokémon, by any method. Raiding or otherwise.

You can blow through this challenge by going for a walk. Pick a nice place with lots of PokéStops that you can drop Lures on. Pop an Incense and walk around to get the maximum spawns possible. To make this go really fast, utilize the quick catch method.

Quick catching Pokémon is not a guaranteed catch every time, so if you get unlucky, you will have to do it more than once. This method's true purpose is to skip the catching cutscene that happens every time you throw a ball. It saves a lot of time.

You can take advantage of the plethora of events that Niantic gives us, like the Dazzling Dream event or a Community Day.

Earn 5 Gold Medals

You will probably already have cleared this challenge at this point in the game. The easiest way to get this done is to keep catching Pokémon.

You will see all of your medals at the bottom of your Trainer profile. You can achieve a medal for catching a certain amount of Pokémon of any given type – this is what I would focus on for getting medals. Check your current medal progress, and catch the Pokémon with the same typing as the medal you are trying to complete.

To achieve a Gold medal in the Type category, you only need 200 Pokémon of a given type.

Do not stop at 200 Pokémon. Keep catching all types of Pokémon, because the Platinum medals (of which you need 35 to get to Level 50) require 2500 Pokémon.