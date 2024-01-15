Key Takeaways Evolving Eevee into each of its unique Evolutions is a challenge for Level 42, but using naming tricks and special Lure Modules can help.

Hey Trainers! Congratulations on Level 42!

At this point, you may have realized that these challenges are slightly more difficult than initially anticipated. For many Trainers, especially our rural friends, these challenges can take quite a lot of time to overcome. This is especially true for those who cannot get out to walk around and do not have much chance to get their Buddy levels up.

Unfortunately, this challenge may take some time for those of you for whom this difficulty applies. Much more time if you have already used your Eevee name tricks to evolve all of your Eeveelutions.

The tasks you need to complete to ascend to Level 42 are as follows:

Evolve Eevee into each of its unique Evolutions

Use items to Evolve Pokémon 15 times

Make 3 Excellent Throws

Use 200 Berries to help catch Pokémon

Evolving Eevee

Those of you who held onto your naming tricks for Eevee, you will find this challenge incredibly easy to do. Before we get into how to get every Eeveelution, here is a list of all the names and which Eevee evolution they correspond to:

Flareon – Pyro

Jolteon – Sparky

Vaporeon – Rainer

Espeon – Sakura

Umbreon – Tamao

Glaceon – Linnea

Leafeon – Rea

Sylveon – Kira

Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon

Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon are random chance evolutions that you get just by evolving Eevee normally. Unfortunately, whichever you get is the luck of the draw, and there are no ways to manipulate your odds of getting any specific evolution. That said, unless you are very unlucky, it should not take too many Eevee to get through this part. It only took me around 5 Eevee.

My best advice is to save your Eevees and take advantage of Community Days or events if Eevee is part of the spawn rotation.

Leafeon and Glaceon

These two evolutions are slightly more challenging to achieve than the original three.

You have to go and find a PokéStop out in the wild and drop a special Lure Module on them. These specific modules can be purchased from the in-game shop with 200 PokéCoins.

For Leafeon, you will use a Moss Lure Module on the PokéStop. From here, you can open up your Pokémon inventory, find the Eevee you want to evolve, and you will see the silhouette of Leafeon on the evolve button.

As for Glaceon, you will follow the same process, but you will use a Glacier Lure Module on the PokéStop instead.

If you get lucky, you may find a PokéStop that already has a module activated on it. This works just as well and means you save on PokéCoins!

Espeon and Umbreon

Now, this is where things start getting a bit more complicated. To evolve Eevee into its Gen 2 mons, you need to make Eevee your buddy.

If you played the main games, you know that Eevee evolves into Espeon or Umbreon based on its friendship level with you and the time of day. In the main games, you raise friendship levels by walking around.

Walking around is precisely what you need to do. Either evolution will cost you 10 km a piece. Once you finish walking around, wait until either day or night (Eevee evolves into Espeon during the day and Umbreon at night). Then, keeping Eevee as your buddy, evolve it to Espeon or Umbreon.

Make sure you do not just slam that evolution button when you consider it day or night. Please wait for the game to go into its nighttime or daytime cycle and pay attention to the silhouette on the evolve button before you press it to avoid any mistakes.

Sylveon

Like Espeon and Umbreon, Sylveon’s evolution is based on friendship in the base games. This Eeveelution, however, needs a bit more love than the other two.

You can evolve Eevee into its Fairy-type evolution by making it your buddy and earning 70 hearts with it. You will want to ensure you are playing with it, taking snapshots with it, and feeding it treats daily to get the most hearts you can. Of course, you should also be walking around with it, as that gets the most hearts you can achieve per day.

Use Items to Evolve Pokémon 15 Times

If you have spare Pokémon and evolution items, you are lucky because this challenge will be quick and easy. For those of you who were like me and did not hold onto either, we have made our lives difficult.

The items you can use to evolve Pokémon are these:

Metal Coat

King’s Rock

Sun Stone

Dragon Scale

Upgrade

Sinnoh Stone

Unova Stone

To get these items, spin PokéStops. Spin all of them. Camp them. Pray to Niantic for drops.

You can complete training battles daily (in the PvP menu at the bottom of that screen) to give yourself a chance to find Sinnoh Stones. There is also a chance of getting a Sinnoh Stone as a reward for completing 7 days of Field Research.

There is a chance that you can loot an Unova Stone off of Team Rocket GO Leaders. I recommend you fight them whenever you can.

Make 3 Excellent Throws

Getting this challenge done will likely happen organically as you catch 200 Pokémon in the next challenge. However, you can do a couple of things to make this more manageable if you have trouble getting these Throws.

First of all, use a Pokéball to give yourself the smallest possible chance at catching the Pokémon. Secondly, remember that Wailmer, Ponyta, and Slowbro all have huge catching circles, so your window for an Excellent Throw is much larger on these Pokémon. Legendary Pokémon also have big catching circles.

Another trick you can use is to go into AR mode. Before touching a Pokémon you want to catch on the map, point your phone camera low at the ground. This will position the Pokémon closer, or make it easier to reach them with your Throw by tilting your camera up. This method is hit-or-miss but worth trying out.

Use 200 Berries to Help Catch Pokémon

This task is just as it sounds – you use Berries and catch Pokémon. You must catch the Pokémon for your Berry usage to count, though.

You can get Berries from PokéStops, gifts, PvP rewards, and Research rewards. Raids will also award you with Golden Razz Berries; if you raid a lot, you will have a surplus. These Berries count whether you use them to catch the Pokémon you just raided or use them on an overworld Pokémon.

Community Days are an excellent time to get this challenge done because there is new research and a ton of Pokémon on the map to Throw at. Camp your favorite set of PokéStops so you can spin them as often as possible, restocking your supply of Berries as you need.

Trainers should make use of Pinap Berries here if they have the option to do so. You can use the extra candies to power up your Pokémon for the raid challenges in future levels!