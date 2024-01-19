Key Takeaways The Level 43 requirements are straightforward but may take time and persistence.

Ways to earn Stardust include catching Pokémon, hatching Pokémon, and participating in Raids and PvP battles.

Utilize Lures and Incenses to catch a ton of Pokémon and earn Platinum Medals, which also provide catch bonuses.

Hey there, Trainers! Congratulations on Level 42!

You are in luck. This is one of the easier Levels to achieve, although some of the requirements may take some time to complete if you are not a very active player. That said, the challenges this time around are quite straightforward.

Earn 100000 Stardust

This one is tough. Tough in that it takes time and persistence.

Niantic feeds us Stardust through a drip tube; there is no easy way to farm Stardust. The best way to do it is thereby simply doing what you enjoy most in the game, as almost everything in the game will award you with some amount of Stardust here and there.

In terms of getting through this particular challenge, I recommend instead an approach that allows you to simultaneously complete the fourth requirement in this list – the Platinum medals. You should catch a lot of Pokémon, and just keep on catching them. You earn Stardust by catching Pokémon, and this approach is a kind of two birds, one stone way to tackle the Level 43 challenges.

Here are all of the ways that you can earn Stardust in Pokémon Go:

Catching Pokémon, as stated before,

Hatching Pokémon,

Opening Gifts from friends,

Feed Berries to Gym Pokémon,

Comple in-game tasks,

Participate in Raids,

Battle Team Rocket members,

Fight in PvP battles,

Turning on Adventure Sync (if you walk a lot, this is worth it even if you do not walk much),

Take part in Events like Community Days.

Decide for yourselves which of these options is worth putting your best efforts into.

Don’t forget to pop your Star Pieces when you’re setting out to play, too. This will make your life so much easier.

Use 200 Supereffective Charged Attacks

This challenge will take a lot of time for our rural friends, as it requires Trainers to take part in any of the following: Gym Battles, Raids, or Go Rocket battles. If you have remote raid tickets, you can join raids from afar and get some progress that way. However, that method will get expensive quickly.

The best advice I have for this is to head out with a friend or two to a location with a lot of Gyms. Party up with your friends for that juicy bonus and take on Gyms and Raids together.

If you get some lucky Legendary spawns, you should also be able to complete the next challenge this way!

If you have any questions about which Pokémon type is weak against what, Pokémon Go Hub has a great Type chart you can follow. I suggest you head over there to give yourself some ideas as to which Pokémon you will use in a raid battle.

Catch 5 Legendary Pokémon

Again, a very straightforward challenge. You just have to catch the Pokémon active in the 5-tier raid rotation.

Now, if you do not have friends to go out and hunt Pokémon with regularly, I suggest you join one of the active Pokémon Go Raiding communities on Discord. The most active one that I have seen is PoGO Raids, which you can join through this link.

If you do not have Discord, you can try the Niantic Campfire apps also, they are available in both Apple and Google stores. You can also try searching for other Trainers on Pokémon Go Reddit communities.

Check back in every once in a while to get a Raid guide and give yourself the best chances possible to complete the raids and catch some Legendary mons!

Earn 5 Platinum Medals

This. This challenge.

Or, rather, these challenges. Unfortunately, achieving Platinum Medals is a challenge you will have to complete 3 separate times, with the requirement for Medals increasing each time. Luckily, the medals you received previously count towards this challenge. If you already have a Platinum medal or two, you will already have some progress towards all these subsequent challenges.

But they are still a headache.

There are tons of Medals you can get in this game, and some of them are just impossible to get if you do not travel (the Sightseer Medal, particularly).

I am a staunch advocate for making use of Lures and Incenses for this challenge, because the easiest way that I can tell to complete this challenge is to just catch a ton of Pokémon.

There is a Platinum Medal for every Pokémon Type in the game. You have to catch 2500 Pokémon of a specific Type in order to get the Platinum Medal. Catching dual-Typed Pokémon will count towards progress for both of that Pokémon’s Typings.

For example, Pidgey is a Normal- and Flying-Type Pokémon. Catching Pidgey will advance your progress in both the Schoolkid (Normal-Type) and Bird Keeper (Flying-Type) Medal challenges.

Additionally, completing getting Platinum in these Medals gives you a +4 Catch Bonus, increasing your odds of catching Pokémon within the same type as the Platinum Medal in question. This is exceptionally handy against Pokémon in Raid Battles, or Shadow Pokémon.

There are 18 Type challenge Medals you can achieve in Pokémon Go. You will have to earn a total of 35 Platinum Medals in order to progress from Level 49-50, so do not slack on these challenges. They can take a lot of time.

It may be worth your while to plot ahead which of the other Medals are worth your time. Here are some of the other ones I recommend focusing on:

Collector – capture 50000 Pokémon. If you focus on the Type Medals, a ton of progress will be made towards this Medal already.

– capture 50000 Pokémon. If you focus on the Type Medals, a ton of progress will be made towards this Medal already. Backpacker – visit 50000 PokéStops. I know it sounds daunting, but you will need to be spinning stops anyway to get items to catch Pokémon with. These PokéStops can be the same ones you always visit. Just take some time to sit and spin them, replenishing your inventory and advancing progress in this challenge at the same time.

– visit 50000 PokéStops. I know it sounds daunting, but you will need to be spinning stops anyway to get items to catch Pokémon with. These PokéStops can be the same ones you always visit. Just take some time to sit and spin them, replenishing your inventory and advancing progress in this challenge at the same time. Pikachu Fan – catch 1000 Pikachu. It sounds like a lot, but almost every single Event in this game has an Event Pikachu, which makes these little guys spawn in oodles. Catch them whenever you see them – it will also advance your Electric-Type Medal to do so anyway!

– catch 1000 Pikachu. It sounds like a lot, but almost every single Event in this game has an Event Pikachu, which makes these little guys spawn in oodles. Catch them whenever you see them – it will also advance your Electric-Type Medal to do so anyway! Champion – win 2000 raids. The advent of online communities to remote raid in Pokémon Go has made this challenge more accessible than ever – although, raid tickets can get to be expensive.

– win 2000 raids. The advent of online communities to in Pokémon Go has made this challenge more accessible than ever – although, raid tickets can get to be expensive. Gym Leader – Defend Gyms for 15000 hours. I recommend finding a Gym in an area where Pokémon Go is not played as regularly – away from downtown areas and businesses, generally. Put a Pokémon in them, and then they will sit and accrue hours for you. The more Pokémon you have in gyms, the more hours you get towards this Medal.

– Defend Gyms for 15000 hours. I recommend finding a Gym in an area where Pokémon Go is not played as regularly – away from downtown areas and businesses, generally. Put a Pokémon in them, and then they will sit and accrue hours for you. The more Pokémon you have in gyms, the more hours you get towards this Medal. Ace Trainer – Train in Training battles 2000 times. You can do this an unlimited time per day so pick a Team Leader to beat up and just absolutely rock them.

Good luck out there, Trainers. We’ll see you back next level!