Key Takeaways Cheese method: Ask friends to do 90 Trainer battles (30 in each league) as punching bags to quickly complete the challenge.

IVs and CP: Prioritize evolved Pokémon with mediocre ATK stats for the Battle Leagues, as CP scales up faster with ATK.

Recommended Pokémon: Use Pokémon like Lickitung, Registeel, Cresselia, Giratina, and Zygarde (Complete Forme) in each league for better success in PvP battles.

Welcome, Trainers! Congratulations on Level 43!

I will be honest with you: the road to 44 from here looks a lot harder than it actually is. There is a way to cheese most of the challenges presented to you, but for those who do not have friends in Pokémon Go, I will provide some legitimate advice.

Your tasks are all related to PvP this time around. They are as follows:

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League

Win 20 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League

Without any ado, let’s get right into it.

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues

When I tackled this challenge, I mistakenly thought I could cheese it by doing Master League battles. My thinking was that if Excellent Throws count towards Throws of all lesser varieties, surely a Master League win will net my progress in all other League.

Unfortunately, this is not the case. Hopes were dashed.

However, that does not mean there is no easy way to cheese this. In fact, cheesing this fight is much simpler than doing 30 Master League challenges legitimately. And, if you love yourself, you will probably be using this method to ascend to Level 44.

By now, you will have made some friends in Pokémon Go. If you have not, you should for this challenge, if not for the plethora of goodies you get for being a socialite in this game.

Now, and this is indeed the hard part about this cheese method, ask your friend if they will PvP with you. The goal is to sucker your friend into 90 Trainer battles, 30 for each League. They will do absolutely nothing except exist as a punching bag for your Pokémon.

This method does not require that you have Pokémon at any level in particular, as long as their CP does not exceed that of the League’s limit. The limits for each league are as follows:

Great League – 1500 CP

Ultra League – 2500 CP

Master League – No limit

Your best strategy in convincing your friend is the promise that you will do the same in return. Many Trainers are trying to do the same challenges as you, so if none of your friends are willing to do this for you, you can turn to online Pokémon Go communities to help recruit a new punching bag friend.

To get through this challenge as quickly as possible, make sure your friend picks low-level Pokémon with Typings to which you have powerful counters. For example, if your friend picks weak Ice-Type Pokémon, make sure your team is filled with very powerful Fire-Types with the intention of one-shotting each individual Pokémon. You will be rinsing and repeating this method 90 times (180 times if you honorably help your friend with the same challenge). Luckily, YouTube and other online streaming services exist to help make this grind a bit less boring.

Win 20 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League

I promised before that I would provide some legitimate advice for the friendless, but the truth is that you will have to do some actual PvP to get to Level 44. Luckily, it is only 20 battles of any league that you wish to participate in.

PvP is challenging to navigate. In order to excel in PvP, you need Pokémon with particular and rare IV levels to make some competition. That is if you are pitted against Trainers with some PvP chops from previous seasons. The average Trainer fight will not be tough as long as you have a good spread of Typings and learn when to switch out and when to protect yourself at optimal times.

This guide will go into the best Pokémon for PvP, but first, we should discuss how IVs and CP work.

CP Scaling, Levels, and IVs

The new Trainer’s gut instinct is to pick Pokémon with as close to maxed out IVs, or Pokémon with the highest ATK stat, for the sake of fighting in the Battle Leagues. Given the information readily available in the game, their logic is sound. High ATK Pokémon tend to do the best when it comes to raiding, so it is reasonable to assume that the same would go for PvP. However, prioritizing the ATK stat is the worst thing you can do when picking out Pokémon for your team.

This is due to how CP scales with a Pokémon’s IVs as it is leveling. Since Battle Leagues are limit-locked based on CP, Pokémon in the Great and Ultra Leagues must have a limited ATK stat because CP scales up faster with ATK than any other stat. This means you will have the most success with Pokémon with a mediocre to non-existent ATK stat. This will slow your damage, sure, but your Pokémon will get more Levels and will subsequently be extremely tough to take down in the League.

Evolutions

Similarly to higher level Pokémon performing the best, it is also in your interest to evolve Pokémon as much as possible before hitting the CP cap for the League you are targeting.

I hope you didn’t throw away any low-CP Pokémon, thinking they were useless. Here, they are incredibly valuable. These Pokémon can be evolved to their last evolution forms while remaining at a low Level, and furthermore, low CP. This keeps them viable for the League, and they are powerful additions to your team. If you have a fully-evolved Pokémon or two in your lineup, you will have a lot more success in the Leagues than a Trainer that picks Pokémon at random – or worse, that uses the Recommend Team feature (don’t do this if you want to win).

Recommended Pokémon and Team Building Resources

To make your life a bit easier, we have compiled a list of Pokémon that generally do well in the Leagues. These lists are not definitive, however, and it is possible that picking Pokémon straight from these lists without any thought to composition could lead to ultimate failure. For more in-depth help for team building, we recommend using PvPoke’s comprehensive tools to give yourself the best chances at success. The Pokémon in these lists are also sourced from this website, and I have used this website extensively for my own teams.

Now, let’s get into the lists.

Great League

The top-performing Pokémon are these:

Lickitung with Lick, Body Slam, and Power Whip Cresselia with Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, and Future Sight Registeel with Lock On, Focus Blast, and Zap Cannon Gligar with Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, and Dig Carbink with Rock Throw, Rock Slide, and Moon Blast

Ultra League

Registeel with Lock On, Focus Blast, and Zap Cannon Giratina (Altered) with Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Poliwrath with Counter, Icy Wind, and Scald Cresselia with Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, and Moonblast Zygarde (Complete Forme) with Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Earthquake

Master League

Zygarde (Complete Forme) with Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Earthquake Giratina (Altered) with Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, and Ancient Power Dragonite with Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Superpower Groudon with Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, and Fire Punch Solgaleo with Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, and Iron Head

A couple of notes here. You will have noticed that each Pokémon in this list has two Charged Attacks. The higher your rank in PvP, the more likely it is that you will face off against opponents with Pokémon that were explicitly built for PvP. If you already have some ranks under your belt, making sure that your Pokémon are prepped with the BiS moves will be essential.

However, another note, if you do not have ranks in PvP and you are just doing this for the first time – you are in luck. Though you may suffer some losses, you do not have to be perfectly prepared to get through this challenge. Actually, it is likely that you will get through the 20 matches you need with just a little bit of preparation easily if you are low rank.

Decide for yourselves what the best course of action is for you. Don't let PvP intimidate you - there may be a lot to it, but let yourself enjoy the process. Take it easy, and these fights will be a source of exhileration and excitement! Good luck out there, Trainers. Happy battling!