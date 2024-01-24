Key Takeaways Defeat 100 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Be prepared for various typings and dialogue lines. RNG-based encounters.

Congratulations on Level 44, Trainers!

You have now surmounted one of the most tedious challenges on the road to 50 menus, so give yourselves a pat on the back. I hope you learned a thing or two about PvP from the last 90 Trainer battles, though, because this one is also about battling. Except, this time, you will be battling Team Rocket GO NPCs.

Your tasks for this challenge are as follows:

Defeat 100 Team GO Rocket Grunts Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 50 times Earn 10 Platinum Medals

The challenges in the future really require that you have a decent bank of items to heal and revive your Pokémon with, as well as strong Pokémon to use for these challenges. Furthermore, you will need luck – GO Rocket members spawn regularly, but it is still random. There will be times you will go out to your favorite PokéStops, and one of these NPCs may not spawn for a long time.

These challenges are going to take you some time to do. Unfortunately, it is primarily based on RNG whether or not you will see spawns, and there are a few things you can do to try to increase your encounters with these NPCs.

Defeat 100 Team GO Rocket Grunts

While Grunts are the easiest of the Team GO Rocket NPCs to fight, they can still pose a challenge to under-prepared Trainers. Team GO Rocket Grunts specialize in various Typings, and luckily, your first chance to spot the Pokémon Types they will have is before you enter into battle with them. This also means there are 21 types of Grunts to keep in mind at any given time.

When you interact with a PokéStop photo disc that a Grunt is haunting, you will get an interaction with the NPC that will allow you to see its dialogue. The dialogue corresponds with the Pokémon Types that Grunt will use. Keep in mind, some of these Grunts will have different loadouts based on their gender, as well. These are the dialogue lines and their Typings you can expect to see:

“Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?” – Psychic

“Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon!” – Flying

“Check out my cute Pokémon!” – Fairy

“Coiled and ready to strike!” – Poison

“Don’t tangle with us!” – Grass

“Do you know how hot Pokémon fire breath can get?” – Fire

“Get ready to be shocked!” – Electric

“Go, my super bug Pokémon!” – Bug

“Ke… ke… ke… ke… ke… ke…” – Ghost

“Let’s rock and roll!” – Rock

“Normal doesn’t mean weak.” – Normal

“ROAR! …How’d that sound?” – Dragon

“These waters are treacherous.” (Female) – Water

“These waters are treacherous.” (Male) – Water – This NPC will only use Magikarp and, rarely, Gyarados.

– This NPC will only use Magikarp and, rarely, Gyarados. “This buff physique isn’t just for show!” – Fighting

“You’ll be defeated into the ground!” – Ground

“You’re no match for my iron will!” – Steel

“You’re gonna be frozen in your tracks.” – Ice

“Wherever there is light, there is also shadow.” – Dark

“Don’t bother, I’ve already won.”/ “Get ready to be defeated!” / “Winning is for winners.” (Female) – Uses a mix of Types . Be careful.

. Be careful. “Don’t bother, I’ve already won.”/ “Get ready to be defeated!” / “Winning is for winners.” (Male) – Uses Grass-, Fire-, and Water-type Pokémon.

After you get the dialogue line, you can back out of the interaction if you need some time to figure out the team you will use.

It is worth noting that Grunts have a static pool of Pokémon that gets changed very rarely. If you encounter two of the same type of Grunt, there’s a chance the Grunts will have some, if not all, of the same Pokémon on their teams.

Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon

Purifying Pokémon is more tedious than it is difficult. You see, since you have to fight 100 Grunts for this challenge anyway, you can sort of complete this challenge as a natural extension of that. Just catch every Pokémon that the Grunts or Leaders you beat drop, and then purify them.

I recommend doing both this challenge and the previous one simultaneously. It’s a headache and a nightmare to manage your Pokémon inventory if you are banking shadow Pokémon for the future, and since you have to fight 100 Grunts and 50 Leaders anyway, there is just no reason to do so.

That said, be careful about the Pokémon you choose to purify. Make sure that you are checking every single Pokémon’s IVs that you catch. If you find a high IV Shadow Pokémon, it will be more worthwhile to keep that Pokémon as a Shadow Pokémon. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their normal or purified counterparts, so purifying them is ultimately a waste of an opportunity to get a massively hard-hitting Pokémon. Keep in mind that Shadow Pokémon with mediocre IVs still tend to do better than normal or purified Pokémon with high IVs while sifting through your inventory to figure out which ones you want to let go of.

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 50 Times

This is the part of the Level 45 challenge that will likely take you a couple of weeks to complete.

Team GO Rocket Leaders are rare spawns. Unfortunately, there is not much you can do to try and get to see them more other than fighting Grunts. Make sure that you also battle each of your GO Rocket Grunt Balloons every day, as these can have a chance at spawning Team GO Rocket Leaders as well.

You will want to keep battling Grunts, even well after you have completed the first challenge on this list. Grunts will drop mysterious components that can be put together to make Rocket Detectors. Rocket Detectors will help you find a Team GO Rocket Leader.

If you are lucky, you may see them spawn once or twice every couple of days. In general, you can probably expect to fight a Team GO Rocket Leader 3-4 times a week if you are keeping on top of Grunt encounters as well.

Other than the RNG aspect of this challenge, the Team GO Rocket Leaders are extremely strong NPCs. In addition to having very strong Pokémon, Team GO Rocket Leaders also come equipped with 2 shields just like that of the ones you use in PvP.

You will not be able to beat a Team GO Rocket Leader with just any team, so make sure you pay special attention to their Pokémon when you encounter them, or to check online to see if anyone has recorded their pool of Pokémon and adjust your teams by that instead.

Earn 10 Platinum Medals

The Platinum Medals challenges makes its return, and by this point you should have at least 5 of these already completed. My advice to you is to keep catching as many Pokémon as possible, spinning as many Photo Discs as possible, and inhabiting as many gyms as possible.

For the sake of this challenge, it is probably worth your while to focus mostly on the Type medals. These medals tend to complete themselves the fastest, and the catch bonus they give is nice for catching Legendary Pokémon from raids.