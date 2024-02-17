Key Takeaways Complete 100 Field Research tasks within a week by choosing easy ones like "Use Berries" or "Catch x Pokemon."

Hello, Trainers! Congratulations on Level 45!

Now that you have dominated Team GO Rocket, you get a little bit of a reprieve. This level challenge is all about getting out into the world and playing the game in a casual way - enjoying Pokemon GO as we did on its release. Your tasks are as follows:

Complete 100 Field Research tasks

Take a snapshot of a Pokemon 7 days in a row

Make 50 Excellent Throws

Hatch 30 Eggs

The minimum amount of time that it will take to complete these challenges is a week because of that snapshot task. However, if you count yourself among the few who struggles with Excellent Throws, or you don't walk around too much, then this challenge may take a bit longer to conquer.

Complete 100 Field Research tasks

This isn't necessarily tough, and you can make this easier on yourself. If you really want to sit down and grind this challenge out, you should camp your local Stops and spin them on cooldown. You want to avoid any challenges that will take a long time to do - don't take on Egg hatching challenges (even though you'll be doing that simultaneously), don't take on challenges where you have to snapshot a specific Type of Pokémon.

Your best bet here is to take challenges that are exceedingly easy to do. Pick the Use Berries challenges, the Make Nice Throws challenges (you will be getting lots of these since you're aiming to get Excellent throws anyway), and the Catch x Pokémon challenges. If you rinse and repeat this, it shouldn't take too long to complete your 100 Field Research tasks.

Take a snapshot of a Pokémon 7 days in a row

This is straight forward. By now, you will have had to take many pictures of Pokémon in order to progress. All you have to do is remember that it needs to get done! Set yourself a reminder for a specific time every day to take a snapshot of a Pokémon. It does not need to be a wild Pokémon.

Make 50 Excellent throws

The same advice will apply here as it did when you had your first Excellent Throw challenge to get to Level 42.

To recap, there are two things that you can do to make this easier on yourself. These are:

Catch Pokemon with big catch circles. Legendary Pokemon are safe bets. Wailmer, Ponyta, and Slowpoke also all have large catch circles. Go into AR Mode. Before you touch a Pokemon you want to catch, point your phone camera low at the ground to position the Pokemon 'closer' to you. The angle makes it easier to land Excellent Throws.

Hatch 30 Eggs

This is another straightforward task on the surface. You will want to avoid the higher km eggs - anything above a 5km Egg is going to take forever to do. If you're taking this challenge slowly, then don't worry about it, but if you want to get this done the fastest you will want to focus your energy into hatching 2km Eggs.

You should considering spending some of your Coins on some Incubators to have multiple going at once.