Welcome, Trainers! Congratulations on level 46!

The road to Level 47 isn't difficult so much as it will be time consuming, and for some of it you may want to have some friends on hand. Your tasks will be as follows:

Win 30 raids using a team of all unique Pokémon species

Win a 3-star raid using only Pokémon with 1500 CP or less

Power up 3 Pokémon to their max CP

Earn 20 Platinum Medals

The challenge that will take the longest to complete will most likely be the Earn 20 Platinum Medals challenge. We have discussed this one before, as you have now seen this challenge a few times, but we will recap at the end of the article!

Win 30 raids using a team of all unique Pokémon species

By far the easiest way to complete this challenge will be to take on the 1-star and 3-star raids currently out on rotation. You can be the most liberal with the Pokémon you use during these raids, and you should be able to solo them relatively easily if you have been raising your Pokémon right.

You can do 5-star raids with this challenge, but keep in mind you will not be able to solo them this way. It will take you longer to complete these.

Take advantage of your daily free raid pass by spinning your local Gym discs, or else this challenge will start getting expensive. You can buy Remote Raid tickets or Premium Raid tickets from the in-game shop if you want to bang them out as quickly as possible, but I don't recommend doing this. Raid tickets are expensive, and you're likely to finish this task before you get 20 Platinum Medals anyway, so don't be in any rush.

Power up 3 Pokemon to their max CP

It's a straightforward task, and you're unfortunately going to need a lot of Stardust to tackle this. Instead of powering up just any Pokémon, you want to focus on your Lucky Pokémon. It takes less Stardust to power up a Lucky Pokémon than it does any other type of Pokémon, so this is going to be your most cost-effective method to completing this challenge.

Consider doing PvP while you're working through this challenge, as well. Outside of just spam catching Pokémon, PvP is the best way to get Stardust in the entire game. Hunker down and do a bunch of PvP fights with your favourite PvP squads and you should be sitting on a bunch of Stardust to use relatively soon.

Earn 20 Platinum Medals

We discussed all the way back in our Level 43 guide that the best way to complete these types of challenges is to focus on catching a bunch of Pokémon of the same Types. There are only 18 Type challenge medals, however, so the last two will have to come from the other, more difficult choices on the docket.

Unfortunately, with those 18 Type challenges out of the way, the next best method to getting Platinum medals is just going to be playing the game normally. Spin all the Stops you come by, catch as many Pokémon as possible, make sure Pokémon GO is set up to be counting your kilometers walked in the background. Make sure you keep Pokémon in gyms collecting those hours, and take advantage of special community days when Pikachu or Magikarp are out in abundance. It will take time, but you should already have a chunk of the challenge done by the time you reach this point!