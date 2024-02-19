Key Takeaways To reach Level 48 in Pokemon GO, dedicate 8 weeks to walking 200 km with your Buddy and earning 300 hearts.

Achieving 20 Souvenirs from your Ultra Buddy may take some time due to random drops.

For the challenge of walking 25 km a week for 8 weeks, find an easy walking route and bring a friend for some fun.

Welcome, Trainers! Congratulations on level 47!

The challenges are really starting to slow down here. Of all the challenges you have done so far, this is set of challenges is likely to dwarf their completion times. To achieve Level 48 in Pokémon GO, you must dedicate 8 weeks to maximizing your walking activity, regularly interact with your Buddy, and gather 300 hearts. These are your tasks:

Recieve 20 Souvenirs from your Buddy

Earn 300 hearts with your Buddy

Walk 200 km with your Buddy

Walk 25 km in a week 8 times

Let's get into it!

Recieve 20 Souvenirs from your Buddy

To acquire Souvenirs from your Buddy, you must have an Ultra Buddy. Since Souvenir drops occur randomly, obtaining them may require some time. It took me a few months to get all 20, but I am not known for my luck with drops like these.

To get an Ultra Buddy, you need to acquire 150 Hearts with your Buddy. Which leads us to our next challenge. This can take a while, as maxing out your hearts every day is, in my opinion, not a reasonable ask. Theoretically, you can earn 20 Hearts a day if you manage to get your Buddy excited. The regular cap is around 10 if not.

Earn 300 hearts with your Buddy

300 Hearts is enough to make your Buddy into a Best Buddy - the best tier it can be. You will need to collect all of these Hearts with a single Buddy.

This can take a while, as maxing out your hearts every day is, in my opinion, not a reasonable ask. Theoretically, you can earn 20 Hearts a day if you manage to get your Buddy excited. The regular cap is around 10 if not, meaning you could do this in about a month if you grind it out and cap to at least 10 every day. Here are the things you can do that will earn you Hearts:

Walk together (2km per Heart)

Give your Buddy a treat

Play together

Battle together

Take a snapshot

Visit a new place

Walk 200 km with your Buddy

This is pretty straightforward. If you have a Buddy on you - and it should be the same one for all of these tasks - you will acquire this passively. Just make sure that Pokémon GO is set up so that it tracks your movement while it is running in the background, so you don't kill your battery by leaving it on in your pocket all the time.

Before going on your walks, make sure that you feed your Buddy a bunch of berries so that it comes out of its Pokéball. This challenge will not get completed if your Buddy isn't actually out.

Walk 25 km in a week 8 times

Also a very straightforward challenge - this is just walking 25km a week for 8 weeks total, and not necessarily with a Buddy. However, you will notice that this challenge leads up to a total of 200 km by the end of those 8 weeks. You can complete this challenge in tandem with the last one, as long as you are doing a minimum of 25 km walk distances each week.

My recommendation for this is to find an in-game route that's easy to walk every day. You can feed your Buddy and tackle the routes, get some Zygarde Cells and maybe meet Mateo all at once. If you do not have an in-game route near you, or one that's easy to get to, then just pick a walk that's fun for you to do. Bring a friend!