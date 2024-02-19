Key Takeaways Make 10 trades with Pokemon at least 300 km apart by joining online communities for long-distance friends.

Hello, Trainers! Congratulations on level 48!

Your last task was a long one, and I'm sure you're looking forward to easier challenges going forward. Well, I'm here to burst your bubble. While you don't have to do nearly as much walking for this challenge, which may make this challenge easier for us couch potatoes, this does require that you have a friend that either travels or one that's long distance.

Your tasks are as follows:

Make 10 trades with Pokémon caught at least 300 km apart

Obtain 50 Lucky Pokémon in trades

Send 500 Gifts to Friends

Earn 35 Platinum Medals

Let's get into it.

Make 10 trades with Pokémon caught at least 300 km apart

This is fairly straightforward on its surface. The hard way to do this challenge is, perhaps, the most obvious one - have a friend that lives far away from you, and visit them. That's what I did - but this option is obviously not accessible to many Pokémon GO players out there, so don't feel bad if you cannot do this.

Instead, you should look through your friends list and see if you have any friends that are far away from you. If you do not, consider joining one of Pokémon GO's online communities like the Discord community PoGO Raids (the hyperlink is their invite link) to make some long distance friends. Once you have a couple, prioritize gift giving with these people to get 7km eggs. The Pokémon that hatch from the eggs you get from here will count when you trade them with someone locally.

Obtain 50 Lucky Pokémon in trades

If you have a lucky friend, then that is of course the easiest method to go about completing this challenge. Otherwise, whether your traded Pokémon are lucky or not is completely up to chance. You can trade up to 100 times a day to try to achieve this, so make sure you have a bunch of Pokémon you're ready to part with if you do not have a lucky friend.

Send 500 Gifts to Friends

This part of the challenge will take a minimum of 5 days to complete, as you can only send 100 Gifts a day. Additionally, if you do not have PokéStops to spin readily available to you at all times of the day, it's very unlikely you'll even get 100 Gifts a day. Even if you do have Stops nearby that you can spin on cooldown, you may get unlucky and not get a Gift drop all the time.

You can't really rush this one. You just have to try and max out your friends list, hope your friends are opening your Gifts on a regular basis, and just keep shipping them out when you get Gifts to send.

Earn 35 Platinum Medals

You should have at least 20 of these already, so all you have to do is get 15 more. You will get these naturally as you play the game, but if you've already done all the Type Medals, it could take a long time. Just keep catching Pokémon, spinning stops, and interacting with things in the game and you will get these eventually.