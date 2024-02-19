Key Takeaways Make 999 Excellent Throws on bigger catch rings

Catch 5 Legendary Pokémon consecutively in raids

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader using 2500 CP Pokémon; reach GO Battle League rank 10.

Hey there, Trainers! Congratulations on level 49!

You're almost there! It's not too much longer now until you will reach level 50. However, that's not to say that this next series of challenges is anything to snort at. In fact, the challenges to get to level 50 are a culmination of all the different challenges you have had to face so far. Here are your tasks:

Make 999 Excellent Throws (rude)

Catch a Legendary Pokémon in your next 5 Legendary Pokémon encounters

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times using only Pokémon with 2500 CP or less

Reach Level 10 in GO Battle League

Completing these challenges is representative of your mastery of Pokémon GO, and if you have gotten this far then you are certainly a master already. Let's get into it.

Make 999 Excellent Throws

This one is a bit of a pain. No amount of tricks will make this feel like not a gargantuan challenge. With that said, it's my opinion that this is also the hardest part of this challenge. If you have followed the Road to 50 guides on Hardcore Gamer up until now, you will already know what my tips for this will be. However, to recap, here are a couple things you can do to make achieving Excellent Throws just a bit easier for you:

Catch Pokémon with huge catch rings - Legendary Pokémon especially. Pokémon like Wailmer, Ponyta, and Slowpoke all have decently sized rings as well.

Use the AR Mode trick where you point your phone's camera down before tapping on a Pokémon you wish to catch. This will position the Pokémon close to you, making it easier to get Excellent Throws on it.

You can also use just the regular Pokéball to get as many throws in as possible on a Pokémon with a big catch ring. You do not have to catch the Pokémon in order for your Excellent Throws to count, so even if it runs away, you may get a couple Excellent Throws in per encounter.

Catch a Legendary Pokémon in your next 5 Legendary Pokémon encounters

If you're unlucky - like I am - this will be quite the headache. This challenge does reset if you do not catch a Legendary Pokemon in your streak. Your best chance at getting all 5 in a row is to just do absolutely stellar in the raids so that you get as many Premium Balls as possible to catch those Legendaries. The faster you take down a Legendary raid boss, the more Balls you get.

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times using only Pokémon with 2500 CP or less

This should be pretty simple to do at this point. You should have some solid counters for all the Rocket Leaders by now, so take a look over at our Team GO Rocket Lineups page to see all the Pokémon that any given Leader could be using to design your teams around. You can find it here:

If you are having trouble spawning Leaders, make sure you fight as many Grunts as you can. The Grunts draw out the Leaders!

Reach Level 10 in GO Battle League

If there's any challenge that rivals the 999 Excellent Throws in terms of difficulty on this list, it will be this challenge. It takes about 52 battles (wins, specifically) to reach rank 10 in the Battle League. If you aren't winning consistently, it could take much more than that. Just keep developing your PvP Pokémon and you will eventually get this.

If you want to take this challenge slow and steady, I highly recommend it. That way, it doesn't feel as punishing to lose, if you do lose. Set aside some time every day to do a few PvP fights - my cap was about 5 of them before I started cursing my ping.

Once you finish all these challenges, you're done! You will have surmounted the toughest challenges in the game and proven that you are, in fact, the very best. Like no one ever was.

Good luck, Trainers! And don't forget to have fun.