Key Takeaways Lucky Pokémon have high IVs, need half Stardust, making them strong and cost-effective choices for battles.

Obtain Lucky Pokémon through trading with friends, Lucky Friends, or guaranteed trades under specific conditions.

Benefits of Lucky Pokémon include reduced Stardust costs and distinct aesthetic differences, making them valuable additions.

Pokémon GO has introduced numerous features since its inception, and one of the most exciting for Trainers is the concept of Lucky Pokémon. These special creatures not only stand out with their unique aesthetic but also offer significant advantages in gameplay. This guide will delve into the world of Lucky Pokémon, explaining what they are, how to obtain them, and the benefits they bring to your Pokémon collection.

What are Lucky Pokémon?

Lucky Pokémon are distinguished by their exceptional qualities. They boast a minimum of 12/12/12 in Individual Values (IVs) for Attack, Defense, and Stamina, making them stronger contenders in battles. What sets them apart further is their cost-effectiveness; powering up a Lucky Pokémon requires only half the usual amount of Stardust. This makes them an attractive option for players looking to enhance their team's combat prowess efficiently.

How to Obtain Lucky Pokémon

Through Trading

Trading Pokémon with friends offers a chance for these creatures to turn Lucky. Generally, there's a 5% base chance for a Pokémon to become Lucky once traded. However, this likelihood increases with the age of the Pokémon being traded; the older the Pokémon, the higher the chance of it turning Lucky. Here's a breakdown of the odds based on the Pokémon's age:

Less than 1 year old: 5% chance

1 year old: 10% chance

2 years old: 15% chance

3+ years old: 20% chance (which is currently believed to be the maximum)

Notably, when a trade results in Lucky Pokémon, both Pokémon involved in the trade turn Lucky. The chance of getting Lucky Pokémon also sees a boost if both Pokémon being traded are at least a year old, up to a cap of 20%.

Lucky Friends

Another method to ensure a Lucky Pokémon is by trading with a Lucky Friend. This special status can be achieved with a Best Friend, with about a 1.1% chance of occurrence upon your first interaction of the day. Trades with a Lucky Friend are guaranteed to produce Lucky Pokémon, offering a reliable method to obtain these valuable creatures.

Guaranteed Lucky Trades

A specific promotional feature guarantees Lucky Pokémon under certain conditions, aimed at re-engaging lapsed players:

One of the Pokémon being traded must have been caught in 2016 or 2017.

The Trainer who sends the guaranteed Lucky Pokémon must have participated in fewer than 15 trades where a Lucky Pokémon was guaranteed.

Benefits of Lucky Pokémon

Reduced Stardust Costs

The hallmark benefit of Lucky Pokémon is their reduced Stardust cost for powering up, which is cut by 50%. This makes it significantly easier and more resource-efficient to reach higher Combat Power (CP) levels. If a Lucky Pokémon is also Purified, this cost reduction is compounded, making Lucky Purified Pokémon exceptionally cost-effective to power up.

Aesthetic Differences

Lucky Pokémon are visually distinctive in several ways:

Their sprites are backed by a gold glowing background in the Pokémon collection page.

The summary screen labels them with a green "Lucky" tag and features a shimmering gold background.

In the Pokédex, Lucky Pokémon entries have a navy blue background instead of the standard purple, and the Pokédex tracks the number of Lucky Pokémon obtained for each species.

Lucky Pokémon offer a blend of aesthetic appeal and practical advantages in Pokémon GO. Whether you're looking to strengthen your battle team or simply collect these unique variants, understanding how to obtain and utilize Lucky Pokémon can significantly enhance your gameplay experience. Remember, patience and strategic trading with friends can increase your chances of adding these valuable allies to your roster. Happy hunting, Trainers!