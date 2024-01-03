Quick Links Raids Eggs Research

Key Takeaways Lustrous Odyssey Event from Jan 6-10 introduces Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Go, available in regular and shiny forms.

Pokémon roster for regular spawns will include Eevee, Espeon, Fomantis, Gastly, and more.

Raid spawns will include 1-star raids with Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Sneasel, Rhyhorn, and Rockruff, and 3-star raids with Aerodactyl, Hisuian Braviary, Lapras, and Wyrdeer.

This coming weekend, January 6th, 2024, is shaping up to be an exciting time for Trainers all around the world. In addition to the Rowlet community day, we also get the Lustrous Odyssey Event. This event will last from January 6th, 2024 at 10:00 am local time until January 10th, 2024 at 8:00 pm local time.

This event marks the debut of Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Go. You'll be able to evolve your Rockruffs into Dusk Form Lycanrocs starting with this event. Dusk Form Lycanroc will be available in both its regular and shiny forms. Here is its non-shiny variation:

Close

For this event, the Pokémon roster for regular spawns will switch over. You'll find the following Pokémon more frequently in the wild:

Eevee

Espeon

Fomantis

Gastly

Lunatone

Morellul

Solrock

Spinarak

Sunkern

Teddiursa

Umbreon

Yungoos

Raids

In addition to the general spawn rollover, raid spawns will also change during this event.

1-star raids

The following Pokémon will appear as 1-star raids -- these raids should not be too difficult and you should be able to tackle these solo with a mediocre team:

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Sneasel

Rhyhorn

Rockruff

If you'll be focusing on Rockruff for this event like I will, keep in mind that this cute little puppy is a Rock-type Pokémon. This gives Rockruff the following 5 vulnerabilities: Grass, Ground, Steel, Water and Fighting. Keep these types in your team and you'll cut through Rockruff raids like paper.

3-star raids

The following Pokémon will appear in 3-star raids -- these raids are moderately difficult but altogether very soloable if you build your team correctly:

Aerodactyl

Hisuian Braviary

Lapras

Wyrdeer

Eggs

Rockruff will hatch from 2km and 7km eggs during this event. So make sure you get out there to spin those PokéStops! Alternatively, you can get 7km eggs from friend gifts.

Research

During this event, Field Research that rewards Pokémon encounters will feature Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Growlithe and Rockruff. Some of these Rockruff will be able to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanrocs.

Timeless Travels Timed Research

Finally, we'll also get part two of the Seasonal Special Research, the Timeless Travels research we've all been waiting for. Much like the first half of the research, you can expect to earn XP, stardust, items and even some Rockruff encounters as you complete this research.